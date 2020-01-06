Editor’s Note: From youth soccer to adult league softball, if it’s being played in Canyon County, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
BOWLING
CALDWELL BOWL: Scores for Dec. 29-Jan. 4
Sunday Nite Mixed: Delbert Sturm 248-225-655; Kevin Owens 230-235-678; Nick Scherer 232-619; Michelle Serratos 522; Jason Serratos 276-685; Jerry Alverson 244-609; Chris Maddocks 229; Kris Garcia 246-657; Debbie Sturm 501; Joe Funk 641.
Monday Seniors: Larry Rodriguez 244-219-642; Sam Nava 557; Don Delong 505; Rachel Jacobs 201; Merv Michael 534; Arlen Hebner 213-558; Larry Wentland 218-583; Ray Wilsey 502; Rob Delong 202-504; Greg Hardy 226-548.
Mon. Mixed Rewards: Jeff Williams 231-235-677; John Corral 236- Kevin Diaz 227; Tony Foresta 226; Keith Fuqua 237.
Monday Scratch: Colt Loon 237-255-268-760; Nick Scherer 278-245-736; Corbin Flechsig 268-662; Joe Funk 278-227-247-752; Jason Serratos 279-237-728; Doug Adamson 265-233-237-735; Kris Garcia 234-612; Brian Hammer 259-238-694; Don Burns 259-656; Delbert Sturm 231; David Shada 233-646; Kathi Adamson 200-526; Charlie Chapman 244.
Ladies Thurs. Night: Nickie Duff 204; Annerose Hernandez 224-571; Vicki Larsen 201-547; Georgia McMillin 531; Kim Adams 517; Sofia Corn 200-505; Debbie Sturm 531; Michelle Welch 209-206-202-617; Tanya Shafer 504.
Nevada Travelers: Alex Waldemer 505; Mikel Jensen 616; Jimmy Whisenhunt 235; Thelma Black 203-542; Deana Chase 201-552; Jeremy Adams 232-634.
Caldwell Bowl Youth
Sat. Trailblazers: Alexis Dickson 124-308; Devona Dickson 306; Jayden Lehman 89; Kellen Owens 112.
Sat. Pinblasters: Rylee Meyer 178-511; Nick Edgett 181.
Sat. Blasters: Maddi Dibben 151; Lili Dibben 152; Zack Garcia 209-504; Clayton Pendergrass 164-137-143.
NAMPA BOWL: Scores for week of Dec. 31.
FRIDAY 4’S: Trey Wright 227, Tony Riley 246—614, Derek Hollingsworth 226—601, Spencer Bell 225, Erin Roland —540, Chelsen Dias —516, T.J. Sanders 231, Rick Patterson 233—612, Scott 225,234—658, Charlie Chapman 234, David Parnell 263—670, Lita Thompson —532, Cole Roland 247—650, Tony Riley 256—692, Derek Hollingsorth 234,226—681.
VACATION: Shon Hasenyager 268,242,273—733, Alex Moore 212,205,203—620, Gary Bolopue 260—613, Carl Wilson 227—621, Shon Hasenyager 241—667, Alex Moore 238—619.
MERRY MAKERS: Darrel Murray 258,212—639, Scotti Scott 227—501, Walt Chamberlain —512, Kevin Benjamin —501, Robin Hughes —526, John Smolders —505, Les Molbott —533, Ted Kildon 204,246,215—665, Darell Murray 203,203—553.
MIX IT UP MONDAYS: Jackie Hasler 204—512, Ben Hasler 231—622, Jimmy Longwill 267,256—704, Steve Meek 237,245,233—715, Jose Bosworth —624.
NATIONAL: Phillip Shippy 225,227—664, Alex Cecil 226,279,232—737, Bill Beck —602, Rick Shippy 234—605, Dave Dietz 226, Aaron Colson 236—663, Steve Meek 289,259—729, Austin Blackwood 245,233—672, Jordon Croft 267—672.
FAIRLANE: Thomas Saunders 222,223—622, Michael Luttrell 203,216—600.
EARLYBIRDS: Lamar Cafferty 216—608, Donavon Sloan 258,230,243—731.
SEICHI’S STARS: Georgia McMillan 225—587, Barbara Quinlan —501.
CLASSIC: Joe Funk 225—606, Kris Garcia —644, Nathan Tollman —608, Chris Maddocks 233—627, Kaitlyn Patton 200—542, Kayner Hibbard 248,236—679, Steve Mitchell 225, Dallas Burke 226, Clint Smith —607, Eric Benjamin 248—655, Nick Puerner 227, Steve Goldberd 226, Mike Heath 235, Lyle Haskill —630, Jon Stohler 225—657, Dustin Regis 233—658, Jeff Olsen 265—687, Sandi Olsen 203,234—628, Ken Wylie — 639, Steve Meek — 642.
RUNNING
GIRLS ON THE RUN COACHES NEEDED: Girls on the Run is a twice weekly after school program for girls in 3rd-5th grade that inspires girls to become more joyful, healthy, and confident while training to complete a 5K.
Spring season is 10 weeks long, starting in March and ending in mid May. Coaches (18 yrs or older) are needed to provide positive mentorship to teams for 1.5 hours twice a week after school at local elementary schools.
More information on Girls on the Run is available at www.gotrtv.org. Girls on the Run provides all materials and training for coaches, no previous experience or running expertise required. Contact Amy at info@gotrtv.org or call (208)388-4687 to sign up or get more information.
SOFTBALL
SIGN-UPS FOR CALDWELL GALS: Caldwell GALS announces that individual player sign-ups for the 2020 girls summer softball league in Caldwell are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at JAAC Room No. 105 at the College of Idaho, in Caldwell.
Fees range from $45-$75 depending on age group. The league will be providing teams for girls age 7–16 (as of Jan. 1, 2020). A parent must attend with their daughter(s) and have proof of age, i.e. a birth certificate if they did not play with GALS last year. Players do not have to reside in Caldwell.
Contact Jerry Wolff at 208-454-3819 or Don Atkinson at 208-697-1683 or email us at caldwellgals@gmail.com with any questions. Teams wanting to join the league should email direct.