BOWLING
NAMPA BOWLERS OF THE MONTH: Super peewee Makelti McCoy +23, prep girl Adara McCoy +59, prep boy Brayden Williams +137, Jr/Sr girl Gabby DeVinney +34 and Jr/Sr boy Dylan Caress + 112 were this month's winners.
Honor scores: Makelti McCoy 45, Adara McCoy 158, 140, a 410, William McMaster 135, a 363, Sam Curtis 122, a 327, Jayden Finch 129, William Brayden 185, 124 a 416, Alexxis Antunez 201, Gabby DeVinney 155, 154, a 427, Robert Bauer 100, a 289, Dylan Caress 146, 146, a 415, Russell Colby 171, 198, a 481, Benjamin Herrmann 245, a 566, Carter Hull 135, 130, a 372, Philip Markle 163, Josh McMaster 164, Brandon Peck 150, Isaac Penner 102.
NAMPA BOWL: Scores for week of Jan. 9
FRIDAY 4’S: Dee Allen 201, Scott Garbarino 235—635, Erin Roland-590, Cole Roland 279—613, Lita Thompson—525, Sam Cracchiolo Jr. 226—612, TJ Saunders 242—618, Trey Wright 241, Mhason Stimpson 289—632, Arielle Chatterton—513.
VACATION: Jimmy Longwill 238—687, Tom Harrelson—612, Carl Wilson—613, Shon Hasenyager 226—626, Alex Moore 245-247-226—718.
MERRY MAKERS: Darell Murray 211—560, Tammy Allen—500, Bev Harford 203—511, Pete Nichols 201—570, Les Mabbott 204—540, Walt Chamberlain—500, Scotti Scott—504, Rick Scott 203, Anita Joiner 177-191.
MIX IT UP MONDAYS: Steve Meek 238-268—719, Travis Valentine 249-245—697, David Badger—692, Ben Hasler 228, Jackie Hasler—549, Jimmy Longwill 278—643.
PATHFINDERS: LeeAnn Jensen 204—530.
NATIONAL: Steve Meek 277—688, Austin Blackwood 259-225—698, Jordan Croft 226—638, Mhason Stimpson 233—654, Chris Shippy 237-236—606, Derrick Story 246, Alex Cecil 266—654, Aaron Colson 225-266-279—770, David Dietz 290—688, Jeremy Raybourn 247-253—691, Bill Beckes 235—648, Tony Riley 232—621.
GOLDEN SENIORS: Bev Harford 180—510, Deb Delgado 186, Gary Marshall 223—582, Jerry Wood—548, Ardell Doughty 178, Margie Little 180, Doug Lloyd—537, Sandi Olsen 204-191—563, Jeff Olsen 216-221-225—662, Rick Scott—506, Teddy Kildow 207—538, Rick Croft—500, Les Mabbott 202-214—594, Dave Allen—505, Walt Chamberlain 204—555, Dwayne Bair—505, Mirella Messner 181-178, Sam Cracchiolo Sr. 202—520.
FAIRLANE: TJ Saunders—610.
EARLYBIRDS: Lamar Cafferty 247—632, Vincent Bellino—615, Mike Jones—600, Donavon Sloan 225—640, Cheryl Nicholson—524, Steve Long 235.
SEICHI’S STARS: Georgia McMillin 185, Barbara Quinlan 194-197—532, Lola Nydeggar 204, Teresa Menard 179, Elaine Hakly 176.
LABELLES: Linda Steude—500.
CLASSIC: Dallas Burke—622, Alex Thomas 230—600, Steve Goldberg—610, Eric Benjamin 227—646, Mhason Stimpson 237-230—687, Steve Meek 237—622, Kayne Hibbard 300-262—733, Ken Wylie 243, Clint Smith 227-226—615, Lyle Haskill—613, Derek Hollingsworth 242, Jim Kinball—612, Nate Tollman 255-289—719, Trevor Vlcek—608, Joe Funk 245-235-289—769.
CALDWELL BOWL: Scores for Jan. 6-11
Sunday Nite Mixed: Jerry Alverson 236; Chris Maddocks 233-225-662; Kevin Owens 235-268-235-738; Dustin Regis 279-663; Eric Saunders 234-639; Delbert Sturm 253-663; Kris Garcia 236-600; Debbie Sturm 223-543; Diana Cavins 559; Colt Loon 233-638; Joe Funk 238-639.
Treasure Valley Travel League: Bill Matney 202-591; Charlie Cox 210-513; Lori Hatch 226-555; Larry Rodriguez 203-549; Jordan Jacobson 521; Cliff Grose 204-227-225-656; Robert Davis 274-635; John Corral 237-595; Kevin Silveria 206-539; Gwen Crill 530.
Monday Seniors: Arlen Hebner 547; AC Winslow 211-584; Dale Morgan 519; Larry Rodriguez 539; Wayne Eskew 500; Dale Eis 208-524; Greg Hardy 203-577; Wayne Oyama 535; John Anthony 2021-514; Rob Delong 506; Larry Wentland 204-533; Lynda Wilsey 532.
Mon. Mixed Rewards: Kevin Diaz 225-617; Caleb Weast 236.
Monday Scratch: Delbert Sturm 257-665; Scott Campbell 246-246-715; Colt Loon 244-246-256-746; Nick Scherer 267-666; David Shada 236-629; Corbin Flechsig 227-642; Doug Adamson 258-236-711; Kathi Adamson 201-519; Charlie Chapman 225-628.
Tues. Early Bird: Kim Adams 204-580; Margie Little 513; Deana Chase 519; Cindy Tollman 211-529; Kaylyn Tollman 226-203.
Tues. Nite Trio: Jeremy Abel 233-619; Jim Neibaur 257-670; Tyler Tollman 662; Dee Tollman 232-624; Kris Decker 226-606; Cliff Grose 243-226-626; Jim Huffman 227-603; Ron Black 230; Harold Whismore 243-258-623; Tom Lang 232; Jeff Williams 232-225-656; Ben Hasler 242-625; Wil Murkle 244.
After Lunch Bunch: Lonnie Dickson 512; Jeremy Arnold 540; Marvin Voss 517; Dan Martz 512; Jay Brown 222-201-610; Dale Eis 213-567; Barb Quinlan 201-519; Rich Day 235-600; Arlen Hebner 550.
Men’s City: Kevin Owens 240-244-689; Nathan Tollman 274-225-642; Corbin Flechsig 229-642; Kris Decker 251-623; Delbert Sturm 298-226-255-779; David Shada 232659; Jeff Williams 225-247-279-751; Kevin Erskine 248-227-696; Clint Tackett 233-640; Kris Garcia 238-673; Colt Loon 227-226-667; Jeff Dale 225; Jason Serratos 624; Nick Scherer 237-602; Bill Moran 242-613; Jason Zajac 229.
Wed. Nite Ladies: Kimberly Erskine 226-581; Susie Winder 213-508; Wende Mai 549; Shari Greenwalt 204-212-585.
Ladies Thurs. Night: Tanya Shafter 224-575; Kathy Nakano 201-556; Georgia McMillin 211-549; Tammy Fox 210-576; Michelle Gorton 525; Debbie Sturm 204-519; Michelle Welch 245-216-646; Sabrina Griffith 216-513.
Nevada Travelers: Josh Smith 225-242-640; Jana Roberts 215; Steven Snow 257-625; Ed Salazar 267-655; Kim Lord 600; Jeremy Adams 257-662.
Caldwell Bowl Youth
Wed. Youth: Wesley Walker 120-305; Stone Stills 163-167-467.
Sat. Trailblazers: Maya Stewart 103; Kyle Ricks 124-114-332; Devona Dickson 148-148-147-443; Kenzie Silence 117-325.
Sat. Pinblasters: Alyssa Hebner 154-386; Jared Mikelson 195-166-506; Brady Roland 132; Michael Mikelson 130.
Sat. Blasters: Dana Sturm 207-531; McKayla Garcia 117; Zack Garcia 266-201-199-666; AJ Moe 147; Maddi Dibben 150; Cody Bird 207; Trevin Fleetwood 144-165.
RUNNING
GIRLS ON THE RUN COACHES NEEDED: Girls on the Run is a twice weekly after school program for girls in 3rd-5th grade that inspires girls to become more joyful, healthy, and confident while training to complete a 5K.
Spring season is 10 weeks long, starting in March and ending in mid May. Coaches (18 yrs or older) are needed to provide positive mentorship to teams for 1.5 hours twice a week after school at local elementary schools.
More information on Girls on the Run is available at www.gotrtv.org. Girls on the Run provides all materials and training for coaches, no previous experience or running expertise required. Contact Amy at info@gotrtv.org or call (208)388-4687 to sign up or get more information.
SOFTBALL
SIGN-UPS FOR CALDWELL GALS: Caldwell GALS announces that individual player sign-ups for the 2020 girls summer softball league in Caldwell are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at JAAC Room No. 105 at the College of Idaho, in Caldwell.
Fees range from $45-$75 depending on age group. The league will be providing teams for girls age 7–16 (as of Jan. 1, 2020). A parent must attend with their daughter(s) and have proof of age, i.e. a birth certificate if they did not play with GALS last year. Players do not have to reside in Caldwell.
Contact Jerry Wolff at 208-454-3819 or Don Atkinson at 208-697-1683 or email us at caldwellgals@gmail.com with any questions. Teams wanting to join the league should email direct.