Editor’s Note: From youth soccer to adult league softball, if it’s being played in Canyon County, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
BOWLING
CALDWELL BOWL: Scores for Jan. 12-17
Treasure Valley Travel League: Robert Davis 267-631; Cliff Grose 247-201-627; Bill Matney 228-203-215-646; Nathan Bly 506; Gwen Crill 500; Lauri Hatch 201-557; Larry Rodriguez 256-213-663; John Corral 557; Kevin Silveria 217-538.
Sunday Nite Mixed: Kris Garcia 229-622; Debbie Sturm 221-505; Delbert Sturm 266-661; Diana Cavins 211-545; Colt Loon 227-602; Nick Scherer 227-639; Jason Serratos 279-694; Dustin Regis 226-648; Joe Funk 247-245-234-726.
Monday Seniors: Jerry Lobb 206-554; Greg Hardy 210-566; Merv Michael 526; Arlen Hebner 541; Bev Peterson 510; Marvin Voss 520; Eric Cox 207-201-547; Larry Wentland 207-207-612; Rob Delong 226-522.
Mon. Mixed Rewards: Jeff Williams 279-693; Carol Lenz 528; Jason Anderson 238.
Monday Scratch: Kris Garcia 252-646; David Shada 233-276-709; Tyler Tollman 255; Don Burns 232; Scott Campbell 277-258-738; Dean Hayashida 243-601; Delbert Sturm 238-236-667; Jason Serratos 631; Colt Loon 256-246-705; Nick Scherer 234-691; Doug Loon 247-601; Kathi Adamson 202-236-612; Doug Adamson 236-228-669.
Tues. A.M. Ladies: Juanitta Pearson 202-505.
Tues. Early Bird: Cindy Tollman 216-525; Kaylyn Tollman 514; Bev Lobb 521; Tammy Fox 233-581; Michelle Gorton 512.
Tues. Nite Trio: Harold Whismore 225-606; Tom Lang 237; Jeremy Abel 226-616; Kris Decker 235-630.
After Lunch Bunch: Arlen Hebner 550; Jay Brown 204-522; Dale Eis 543; Glen Eis 234-584; Dan Martz 202; Lorin Gardner 542; Georgia McMillin 204-558; Rich Day 245-201-606; Stan Durfee 529; Vicki Larsen 508; Jeremy Arnold 221-518; Marvin Voss 517.
Men’s City: Nick Scherer 250-244-232-726; Jason Serratos 235-245-691; Nathan Tollman 234-619; Colt Loon241-609; David Shada 232-258-682; Corbin Flechsig 279-628; Jason Zajac 226; Bill Moran 279-669; Kevin Owens 227-258-697; Lalo Gonzalez 611; Kris Decker 265-671; Jeff Williams 256-641; Kevin Erskine 609.
Wed. Night Ladies: Debbie Holloway 200-501; Brandy Schuler 234-212-641.
Ladies Thurs. Night: NIckie Duff 512; Michelle Gorton 511; Sofia Corn 521; Debbie Sturm 213-226-204-643; Michelle Welch 211-203-612; Diana Cavins 205-567; Kathy Nakano 532.
Nevada Travelers: Don Burris 243; Rich Fox 619; Justin Hirasaki 226-661’ Deborah Salazar 201; Jeremy Adams 256-609; Mikel Jensen 226-640; Ed Salazar 246-654; Ron Black 238.
Caldwell Bowl Youth
Wed. Youth: Drake Fullerton 132; Gordon Marlett 166-164-170-500; Alyssa Hebner 143.
NAMPA BOWL: Scores for week of Jan. 16
FRIDAY 4’S: Chelsea Dias 203-203—597, TJ Saunders 227—602, Greg Doramus 226—618, Tommy St. Peter 241—634, Derek Hollingsworth 227.
PINBUSTERS: Isaac Penner 103-134—297, Maddix Vickery 117—299, Bella Bly 77-75—216, Brayden Williams 152-102—324, Zane Hollingsworth 159—392, Alexis Ward 75-85—223.
STRIKERS: Parker Hoffman 226—511, Kye Stephens 155-176—466, Phillip Markle 149—400, Mekael Holloway 189—481, Gabby DeVinney 150—434, Benjamin Herrmann 193—538, Jacob Aevermann 153-132-108—393, Josh Herrmann 179—496, Alexxis Antunez 199—523, Maria Barbosa 187-200—540, Michael Barbosa 246—608, Shawaii Roberson 122—297, Dillon Caress 131—352, Carter Hull 148—367, Robert Bauer 118-98-93—309, Kayley Dunn 153—410, Griffin Dunn 210—580, Skylar Schoenecker 143—327.
VACATION: Adam Williams 227, Alex Moore 226, Shon Hasenyager 225-274—712, Denis Delay 228.
MERRY MAKERS: Ron Holz 220—552, Teddy Kildow—527, Darell Murray 214-219—616, Tammy Allen 203, Kevin Benjamin 209—500, Scotti Scott 203.
MONDAY SUPER PEEWEES/PEEWEES: Logan Futrell 82-106, Makelti McCoy 38-16, Abby Johanson 97, Aeron Young 63.
SUPERSTRIKERS: Ethan Liedberg 124-118-99—331, Joseph Liedberg 133—398, Alexis Liedberg 124, Adara McCoy 162-146—413, Russell Colby 159—431, Josh McMaster 161-142—434, Makai Venegas 155-132—398, William McMaster 166—357, Brandon Peck 170—404.
MIX IT UP MONDAYS: Ben Hasler 241, Chris Wood—618, Steve Meek 288-228—680.
NATIONAL: Bill Beckes 279—675, Jeremy Adams 262-226—709, Jeremy Raybourn 249—645, David Dietz 243—227—638, Aaron Colson 258—679, Darell Murray 268—623, Mike Lutrell 240—643, Jonnathan Real 225, David Lemmons—617, Steve Meek—628, Alex Cecil 228-265—654, Glen Hasenyager 235.
GOLDEN SENIORS: Walt Chamberlain 203—520, Jay Delgado—503, John Smoldersw—506, Teddy Kildow—517, Gary Marshall 203—563, Jerry Wood—503, Mirella Messner 176-175—517, Pat Sandusky 216—525, Rick Scott 205-201—560, Dwayne Bair—566, Doug Lloyd 222—570, Sandi Olsen 200-222-213—635, Jeff Olsen 213—575.
FAIRLANE: Alex Thompson 238—605, TJ Saunders 239.
EARLYBIRDS: Robert Caldwell 235, Tamarra Schultz 203—539, Vincent Bellino 242—615, Lauri Hatch—537, Matt Judd 225.
SEICHI’S STARS: Patti Greentree 181, Barbara Quinlan 185.
CLASSIC: Chris Maddocks 245-225—637, Derek Hollingsworth 235—611, Lyle Haskill 236, Matt Garner 266—627, Dallas Burke 227, Mike Heath 247—641, Ryan Fournier 276, Steve Goldberg 267, Jeff Olsen—630, Sandi Olsen 201-207—563, Steve Meek 236—644, Nate Tollman 244-274—696, Trevor Vlcek 234—609, Joe Funk 232-237-237—706.
RUNNING
GIRLS ON THE RUN SPRING REGISTRATION NOW OPEN: Girls on the Run is a twice weekly after school program for girls in 3rd-5th grades that inspires girls to become more joyful, healthy, and confident while training to complete a 5K.
Teams meet twice a week after school throughout the 10 week season, starting in late February and finishing in mid May. Teams meet at 30 schools throughout the Treasure Valley, and girls can sign up for Girls on the Run at any nearby school.
A complete list of locations and meeting days/times is available at www.gotrtv.org/our-locations. Register online at www.gotrtv.org/Register-Now. Registration fees vary based on family income. Financial assistance is available during online registration.
SOFTBALL
SIGN-UPS FOR CALDWELL GALS: Caldwell GALS announces that individual player sign-ups for the 2020 girls summer softball league in Caldwell are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at JAAC Room No. 105 at the College of Idaho, in Caldwell.
Fees range from $45-$75 depending on age group. The league will be providing teams for girls age 7–16 (as of Jan. 1, 2020). A parent must attend with their daughter(s) and have proof of age, i.e. a birth certificate if they did not play with GALS last year. Players do not have to reside in Caldwell.
Contact Jerry Wolff at 208-454-3819 or Don Atkinson at 208-697-1683 or email us at caldwellgals@gmail.com with any questions. Teams wanting to join the league should email direct.