Editor’s Note: From youth soccer to adult league softball, if it’s being played in Canyon County, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
BOWLING
CALDWELL BOWL: Scores for Jan. 19-26
Sunday Nite Mixed: Colt Loon 246-713; Nick Scherer 225; Eric Saunders 248-651; Debbie Sturm 211-538; Diana Cavins 570; Kevin Owens 614.
Monday Seniors: Jim Bonilla 544; Trina Garces 505; Bob Hartpence 208-522; Larry Rodriguez 213-208-613; Bud Becker 508; AC Winslow 222-563; Dale Morgan 519; Merv Michael 204-515; Arlen Hebner 560; Dale Sugg 200-224-606; Oron Jacobs 201-532; Stan Durfee 215-532; Greg Hardy 236-608; Lynda Wilsey 518; Rob Delong 501; Jerry Lobb 232-585.
Mon. Mixed Rewards: Matt Ricks 606; Kevin Diaz 231-234-677.
Monday Scratch: Colt Loon 243-225-256-724; Nick Scherer 236; Kathi Adamson 223-200-570; Doug Adamson 259-246-667; Colt Loon 232; Corbin Flechsig 256-255-714; Kevin Erskine 242-232-259-733; Jason Serratos 248-236-242-724; Kris Garcia 255-648; Brian Hammer 259-242-702; Dean Hayashida 602; Delbert Sturm 622; David Shada 609.
Tues. A.M. Ladies: Tamera Thompson 236-590.
Tues. Early Bird: Kim Adams 526; Cindy Tollman 222-572; Kaylyn Tollman 207-224-626; Tammy Fox 215-204-577.
Tues. Nite Trio: Cliff Grose 230-612; Dee Tollman 243-650; Kris Decker 236-300-742; Ben Hasler 238; Andy Allison 646; Jeremy Abel 266-245-692.
After Lunch Bunch: Arlen Hebner 514; Jeremy Arnold 201-222-582; Lonnie Dickson 201; Jay Brown 237-573; Dale Eis 501; Glen Eis 224-584; Bud Becker 517; Michelle Gorton 202-538; Georgia McMillin 524; Rich Day 529.
Men’s City: Tom Horrace 267-652; Delbert Sturm 233-623; Nick Scherer 243-616; Rick Patterson 602; Colt Loon 620; Kevin Erskine 237-273-681; Jason Serratos 237-235-642; Kris Decker 235; Bill Moran 237-622; Kevin Owens 256-676; Jeff Williams 621; Kris Garcia 629; David Shada 639; Eric Ott 226; Larry Wentland 232; Clint Tackett 600.
Wed. Night Ladies: Brandy Schuler 254-226-233-713; Wende Mai 552; Sandy Wade 210.
Ladies Thurs. Night: Michelle Welch 236-597; Vicki Larsen 200-566; JoJo Eisenhauer 220-542; Diana Cavins 221-562; Kathy Abel 203-586; Kim Adams 532; Jill Sykes 211-501; Juanitta Pearson 532; Georgia McMilin 200-545.
Nevada Travelers: Josh Smith 238-647; Steven Snow 227-227-623; Justin Hirasaki 234; Ed Salazar 225-605; Kim Adams 501; Deborah Salazar 521; Jarrod McIntyre 232.
Caldwell Bowl Youth
Wed. Youth: Billy Murkle 332; Gordon Marlett 164-432; Alyssa Hebner 149-354; Megun Murkle 135-357; Stone Stills 164-168-481.
Robert J. Black Youth Scholarship Tournament: Our 5th Annual Robert J. Black Youth Scholarship Tournament will be March 7th and 8th at Caldwell Bowl. This is open to ALL USBC sanctioned youth bowlers. The cost is $40 per person. Everyone who bowls both days is guaranteed a scholarship. For more information contact Harold Whismore or Louise Fuqua at Caldwell Bowl at 208-459-3400.
NAMPA BOWL: Scores for week of Jan. 23
FRIDAY 4’S: Aimee Erdmann 202, Randy Quigley 235, Mhason Stimpson—600, Jodeen Jordan 227—528, Spencer Bell 235, Adam Williams 233—610, Erin Roland—515, Cole Roland 230-248—696, TJ Saunders 226—609.
PINBUSTERS: Maddix Vickery 124—330, Nevaeh Holloway 101-106—305, Brayden Williams 120-147-163—430, Samuel Curtis 118—307, Zane Hollingsworth 141—401.
STRIKERS: Dylan Carress 158—384, Benjamin Herrmann 199—507, Jacob Aevermann 176—428, Josh Herrmann 176—428, Shawaii Roberson 143-122—379, Rachel Ward 101—244, Kye Stephens 154—435, Phillip Markle 159-156—460, Riley Schoenecker 139—382, Alexxis Antunez 224-199-224—647, Maria Barbosa 183-180—530, Abby Lawson 153—437, Jaydin Finch 147-139—407, Mekael Holloway 195-198-183—576, Parker Hoffman 224—530.
VACATION: Jeremy Adams 237-242—676, Carl Wilson 231—637, Roger Pierce 254, Shon Hasenyager 257-258—721, Alex Moore 247-232—686.
MERRY MAKERS: Kevin Benjamin 205—599, Walt Chamberlain 254—597, Robin Hughes 204—537, Virgil Myers—513, Dennis Davis—507, Les Mabbott 232—574, Teddy Kildow—521, Darell Murray—513.
MONDAY SUPER PEEWEES/PEEWEES: Makelti McCoy 43-30, Riley Hyde 38-53, Logan Futrell 71-82, Abby Johanson 84, Kayleigh Johanson 64.
SUPERSTRIKERS: Kaidon Henry 158—415, Brayden Watson 122—343, Devon Ford-Kendrick 65—165, Zachary Elstun 138—378, Colby Craddicks 117—318, Adara McCoy 152—402, Destiny Watson 117—333, Russell Colby 177—420, Josh McMaster 146-144-150—440, William McMaster 125—306, Caleb McMaster 159—415, Hayley Rivera 147—417, Brody Chatterton 203—515, Ethan Liedberg 132—290, Joseph Liedberg 149-167-148—464, Alexis Liedberg 137—327.
MIX IT UP MONDAYS: Jimmy Longwill 230, Steve Meek 233—660.
NATIONAL: Steve Goldberg 234, Amanda Loomis 233-224—650, Alex Cecil 231—620, Matt Shippy—625, Jeremy Raybourn—621, Jeremy Adams—635, Jordan Croft—603, Darell Murray—602, Glen Hasenyager 235, Chris Shippy 231—604, Steve Meek 257—661, Jonnathan Real 248-230-232—710, Bill Beckes—622.
GOLDEN SENIORS: Ron Holz—504, Teddy Kildow—503, Kevin Benjamin—527, Dwayne Bair 203-208—575, Sam Cracchiolo Jr. 201—541, Pat Sandusky 179, Tammy Allen 188-176—508, Walt Chamberlain 256—599, Bob Altman—511, Gary Marshall—555, Diana Hendrix 176, Sandi Olsen 201—509, Jeff Olsen 234—573, Vern Vick—547, Marge Shrum 181, Debra Delgado 181, Rick Scott 225—567, Robin Hughes—500.
FAIRLANE: Julie Gillespie 201—529, TJ Saunders—637.
EARLYBIRDS: Lamar Cafferty 233—650, Vincent Bellino 242—627, Tamarra Schultz—516, Steve Long 238, Carol Long 247-222—637, Donavon Sloan 235-245—702.
SEICHI’S STARS: Judy Turner 178, Letha Jackson 195, Georgia McMillin 236—518, Barbara Quinlan 189—518, Linda Powers 195.
LABELLES: Joann Bow 178, Barbara Wade 178.
CLASSIC: Nick Smith 232—622, Derek Giles—626, Eric Benjamin 247—630, Derek Hollingsworth 234—627, Jeff Olsen 227-247—644, Sandi Olsen 205—644, Ken Wylie 242-228—670, Steve Meek 226—655, Mhason Stimpson 226—615, Les Mabbott—624, Sascha Castle 225—619, Andrew Swensen 232, Ray Vogt—609, Steve Megis 228, Kaitlyn Patton 215—545.
RUNNING
GIRLS ON THE RUN SPRING REGISTRATION OPEN — NEW SCHOOLS ADDED: Girls on the Run is a twice weekly after school program for girls in 3rd-5th grades that inspires girls to become more joyful, healthy, and confident while training to complete in a 5K.
Teams meet twice a week after school throughout the 10-week season, starting in late February and finishing in mid May. Teams meet at over 30 schools throughout the Treasure Valley, and girls can sign up for Girls on the Run at any school that is convenient.
A complete list of locations and meeting days/times is available at www.gotrtv.org/our-locations. Register online at www.gotrtv.org/Register-Now. Registration fees vary based on family income. Financial assistance is available during online registration.
SOFTBALL
SIGN-UPS FOR CALDWELL GALS: Caldwell GALS announces that individual player sign-ups for the 2020 girls summer softball league in Caldwell are scheduled for Feb. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at JAAC Room No. 105 at the College of Idaho, in Caldwell.
Fees range from $45-$75 depending on age group. The league will be providing teams for girls age 7–16 (as of Jan. 1, 2020). A parent must attend with their daughter(s) and have proof of age, i.e. a birth certificate if they did not play with GALS last year. Players do not have to reside in Caldwell.
Contact Jerry Wolff at 208-454-3819 or Don Atkinson at 208-697-1683 or email us at caldwellgals@gmail.com with any questions. Teams wanting to join the league should email direct.