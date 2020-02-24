Editor’s Note: From youth soccer to adult league softball, if it’s being played in Canyon County, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
BASEBALL
VALLIVUE YOUTH BASEBALL SIGN-UPS UNDERWAY: Sign-ups are underway for the 2020 spring season for baseball players ages 4-15… online registration is available at VallivueYouthBaseball.com with in-person registration available Feb. 26 at Vallivue Middle School from 4-6 p.m.
Seasons for Minors (Ages 8-10), Majors (Ages 11-12) and Preps (Ages 13-15) run from March-May, with T-Ball (Ages 4-5) and Coach Pitch (Ages 6-7) running from May-June.
BOWLING
CALDWELL BOWL: Scores for Feb. 16-21
Treasure Valley Travel League: Merle Stutheit 205-267-647; Michelle Klemish 203-508; Larry Rodriguez 505; Jordan Jacobson 208-203-598; Bob Davis 200-555; John Corral 212-537; Kevin Silveria 215-547; Gwen Crill 209-554; Jason Griffith 500; Bill Matney 221-206-603.
Sunday Nite Mixed: Harold Whismore 247-236-703; Joe Funk 227-298-698; Diana Cavins 509; Colt Loon 263-663; Nick Scherer 609; Jason Serratos 634; Kevin Oderkirk 267-678; Delbert Sturm 247-233-685; Chris Maddocks 242-641; Joe Chierici 275-621; Kris Garcia 226-604; Kevin Owens 226-635.
Monday Seniors: Larry Rodriguez 238-210-599; Eric Cox 225-537; Jerry Lobb 225-548; Gene Meri 201-526; Larry Wentland 211-212-256-679; Ray Wilsey 506; John Garces 215; Greg Hardy 215-589; Wayne Oyama 525; Merv Michael 507; Arlen Hebner 565; Margie Myers 503; Dale Eis 543; John Kelso 203-536; Sam Nava 536; Bud Becker 524; Annerose Hernandez 534.
Mon. Mixed Rewards: Clint Beatey 247; Kevin Diaz 231-247-664.
Monday Scratch: Delbert Sturm 236-611; Jason Serratos 638; Colt Loon 249-690; Nick Scherer 246-683; Charlie Chapman 239-612; Kris Garcia 268-693; David Shada 248-648; Kevin Erskine 233-256-695; Don Burns 239-248-670; Scott Campbell 244-269-705; Kathi Adamson 222-525; Brian Hammer 229-645.
Tues. Nite Trio: Tyler Tollman 233-231-655; Jeremy Abel 236-265-227-728; Jim Neibaur 232; Tony Tolsma 227-245-663; Tom Lang 236; Andy Allison 246-610; Cliff Grose 608; Jim Huffman 246-607.
Tues. Early Bird: Michelle Gorton 506; Kaylyn Tollman 235-590; Phyllis Jewett 505.
After Lunch Bunch: Georgia McMillin 541; Rich Day 212-551; Vicki Larsen 239-526; Jeremy Arnold 210-520; Jay Brown 508; Dale Eis 501; Glen Eis 200; Sam Nava 205-570; John Kelso 506; Rusty Larson 531; Arlen Hebner 533; Eric Cox 201; Gary Barron 201-201-546; Stan Durfee 506.
Men’s City: Kris Garcia 251-234-236-721; Colt Loon 246; Kevin Oderkirk 241; Tom Gordon 235-621; Merle Stutheit 226; Nick Scherer 232-634; Kevin Erskine 231-644; Tim Schuler 256-606; Brian Hammer 226-637; Nathan Tollman 629; Jeff Williams 254-640; Bill Moran 236-600; Kevin Owens 278-702; Jason Serratos 602.
Wed. Night Ladies: Brandy Schuler 507; Paige Dale 201-528; Trudy Squibb 501; Kimberly Erskine 207-534.
Ladies Thurs. Night: Kathy Nakano 534; Sofia Corn 218-538; Stephanie Sparks 523; JoJo Eisenhauer 200-531; Diana Cavins 544; Kathy Abel 219-512; Nickie Duff 242-552.
Nevada Travelers: Josh Smith 237-655; Jana Roberts 220-531; Mikel Jensen 255-252-700; Jeremy Adams 234-233-664; Steven Snow 605; Deborah Salazar 506; Alex Waldemer 508.
Caldwell Bowl Youth
Wed. Youth: Zack Hall 127-335; Hailee Anderson 140-383; Alyssa Hebner 144-154-139-437.
Robert J. Black Youth Scholarship Tournament: Our 5th Annual Robert J. Black Youth Scholarship Tournament will be March 7th and 8th at Caldwell Bowl. This is open to ALL USBC sanctioned youth bowlers. The cost is $40 per person. Everyone who bowls both days is guaranteed a scholarship. For more information contact Harold Whismore or Louise Fuqua at Caldwell Bowl at 208-459-3400.
NAMPA BOWL:
Scores for week of Feb. 20.
FRIDAY 4’S: Chelsea Aevermann 205—537, Michael Studor 232, Mike Encinas Sr. 225—600, Darren Hawkins 233—637, Mhason Stimpson—611, Bill Meyers—612, Derek Hollingsworth—627, Houston Gallup 226, Erin Roland—527, Pick Pickens 259, Cole Roland 226—656, Kathy Green—530, Chelsea Dias—534, Lita Thompson 200—509, Jeff Erdmann 243-257—724.
PINBUSTERS: Brayden Williams 168-164—451, Samuel Curtis 145—367, Zane Hollingsworth 142, Alexis Ward 85.
STRIKERS: Jacob Aevermann 146-147—398, Kye Stephens 230—509, Phillip Markle 153, Gabby DeVinney 155, Dylan Caress 186—423, Robert Bauer 112-112—337, Jasmine Bly 184, Mekael Holloway 192, Rachel Ward 95, Kayley Dunn 171—461.
VACATION: Alesha Barron 205, Alex Moore 280-255—751, Tony Shroll 246—668.
MERRY MAKERS: Kevin Benjamin 200—534, Walt Chamberlain 208—550, Scotti Scott—513, Rick Scott 248—576, Robin Hughes—507, Virgil Myers 203—532, Teddy Kildow—537, John Smolders—505, Pat Sandusky 183, Chuck Cooley 234—597, Les Mabbott 245—609, Cheryl Tellers 184-182.
MONDAY SUPER PEEWEES/PEEWEES: Makelti McCoy 67-35, Riley Hyde 41, Logan Futrell 98-89, Abby Johanson 117, Kayleigh Johanson 56.
SUPERSTRIKERS: Kaidon Henry 198, Ethan Liedberg 116—287, Joseph Liedberg 151-159—430, Jackson Solis 128-129—374, Makai Venegas 154-138—413, Hayley Rivera 178, Brandon Peck 177-172—481, Russell Colby 192-203—517, Josh McMaster 161, William McMaster 131—326.
MIX IT UP MONDAYS: David Badger 226, Chris Wood 230-236—688, Josef Bosworth 236-235—687.
NATIONAL: Jeremy Adams 244—637, Darren Smith 227-226—659, Matt Grenke 237-234—660, Jeremy Raybourn 225-256—694, David Dietz 233—680, Amanda Colson 226-230—650, Aaron Colson 277—685, Rick Shippy 240, Johnnatan Toscano 227—618, Mhason Stimpson 248-236-248—732, PJ Biggs 235-242—669, Mike Lutrell 236—627, Austin Blackwood 231-231—675, Brandon Puzan 244—611.
GOLDEN SENIORS: Gary Marshall—548, Jerry Wood 205—594, Pat Sandusky 187, Sherry Smolders 175, Mo Taylor 208—541, Teddy Kildow—518, John Simmons 209—576, Mirella Messner 190, Sandi Olsen 218-226—619, Mike Broadie—547, Les Mabbott—550, Sam Cracchiolo Jr.—529, Dwayne Bair 201—502, Walt Chamberlain 217—526.
FAIRLANE: Mike Lutrell 244—607, TJ Saunders 258—654, DeeDee Votaw 219—538.
EARLYBIRDS: Jens Pattis 234—602, Donavon Sloan 226, Brianna Hanson 204—564, Carol Long—507, Mike Flippence—614, Justin Clark 225-229, Lamar Cafferty 265-242—698, Lauri Hatch 201—550.
SEICHI’S STARS: Pat Sandusky 180—517.
LABELLES: Linda Steude—510.
CLASSIC: Joe Funk—249—613, Jeff Olsen—623, Sandi Olsen 216-225—603, Ken Wylie—608, Mhason Stimpson—612, Steve Meek 238—610, Derek Hollingsworth 239-257—707, Chris Maddocks 244251—703, Les Mabbott 247, Dan Seefeldt 256—619, Clint Smith 238—657, Adam Williams 234—661, Sascha Castle 236-234—674, Brian Graham—604, Matt Garner 244—649, Mike Heath 229-234—607, Steve Megis 233—610.
NAMPA HAS GOOD SHOWING AT STATE: The Nampa Club boys and girls teams took first and second, respectively, in 4A at the Idaho State High School Finals Bowling Tournament.
The boys team featured Matthew Doramus, Alexxis Antunez, Brody Chatterton, Kaidon Henry, and Griffin Dunn. The girls team included Abbey Lawson, Maria Barbosa, Gabby Devinney, Jasmine Bly, Kayley Dunn.
In singles, Alexxis Antunez and Brody Chatterton both made the top-4 in rolloffs with Antunez taking second in girls and Chatterton third in boys.
FOOTBALL
VANDER ESCH PARTNERS WITH ITD: The Idaho Transportation Department partnered with Idaho native and Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to remind Idahoans to buckle up.
Brought to life in a new educational campaign, “Rules to LVE By,” kicks off a partnership between ITD and Vander Esch focusing on the importance of wearing a seat belt at all times while in a vehicle.
RUNNING
GIRLS ON THE RUN STARTS SOON — REGISTER NOW: Girls on the Run is a twice weekly after school program for girls in 3rd-5th grades that inspires girls to become more joyful, healthy, and confident while training to complete a 5K.
Teams meet twice a week after school throughout the 10 week season, starting the week of March 2nd and finishing in mid May. Teams meet at over 30 schools throughout the Treasure Valley, and girls can sign up for Girls on the Run at any school that is convenient. A complete list of locations and meeting days/times is available at www.gotrtv.org/our-locations. Register online at www.gotrtv.org/Register-Now.
Registration fees vary based on family income, and financial assistance is available during online registration. At Girls on the Run, we believe that ALL GIRLS are born with power and purpose, and show every girl how to reach her limitless potential, not just for the length of our program, but for life.