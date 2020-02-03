Editor’s Note: From youth soccer to adult league softball, if it’s being played in Canyon County, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
BOWLING
CALDWELL BOWL: Scores for Jan. 26-Feb. 1
Treasure Valley Travel League: Charlie Cox 203-526; Lauri Hatch 215-536; Larry Rodriguez 524; Jordan Jacobsojn 577; John Corral501; Bill Matney 234-245-651; Gwen Crill 214-204-576; Paul Lessner 205-525; Robert Davis 227-583; Cliff Grose 210-524.
Sunday Nite Mixed: Charlie Chapman 234-645; Joe Funk 260-266-717; Chris Maddocks 616; Kris Garcia 236-248-667; Delbert Sturm 247; Joe Chierici 234-620; Kevin Oderkirk 248-234-662; Bill Lobb 258-602; Nick Scherer 258-663; Jason Serratos 247-233-651; Harold Whismore 255-268-647; Kevin Owens 622.
Monday Seniors: Dale Sugg 502; Dolores Kukuchka 210; Larry Wentland 520; Lloyd Bell 518; Ray Wilsey 201-524; Arlen Hebner 204-522; Gene Meri 205-511; Bud Becker 530; Jerry Lobb 200-569; Bob Hartpense 512; Larry Rodriguez 254-629; Wayne Eskew 204-579;Faye Russell 508; Jim Bonilla 517; Wayne Oyama 559; Greg Hardy 200-578.
Mon. Mixed Rewards: Steve Edgett 605; Kevin Diaz 258-648; Clint Beatey 239-629; John Corral 247.
Monday Scratch: Dean Hayashida 227; Delbert Sturm 268-256-720; Jason Serratos 244-233-690; Tim Schuler 245-644; Nick Scherer 266-280-758; Colt Loon 242-601; Kathi Adamson 207-217-604; Corbin Flechsig 257-240-693; Kris Garcia 246-242-702; Brian Hammer 620; Doug Adamson 277-226-708.
Tues. A.M. Ladies: Juanitta Pearson 202-523.
Tues. Nite Trio: Jeremy Abel 227-614; Andy Allison 225; Larry Rodriguez 625; Wil Murkle 236; Ron Black 625.
Tues. Early Bird: Margie Little 213; Annerose Hernandez 205-506; Kim Adams 511; Michelle Gorton 517; Del Oswald 505; Jeremy Arnold 561; Marvin Voss 505; Bud Becker 548; Arlen Hebner 500; Jay Brown 233-213-605; John Kelso 527; Glen Eis 543; Georgia McMillin 511; Gene Meri 517; Rich Day 211-214-616.
Men’s City: Cliff Grose 235-627; Colt Loon 238-226-661; Tim Schuler 236-660; Bobby Aden 240; Kevin Erskine 258-676; Nathan Tollman 234-279-727; Cameron Reeves 234-612; Corbin Flechsig 238-240-653; Kris Garcia 231-279-704; Nick Scherer 227-244-675; Brian Rapp 614; Delbert Sturm 258-641; Brian Hammer 603; Bill Moran 616.
Wed. Night Ladies: Tammy Weber 511; Trudy Squibb 535.
Ladies Thurs. Night: Tanya Shafer 520; Sofia Corn 500; Kathy Abel 200-203-570; Tammy Fox 221-200-594.
Nevada Travelers: Terry Adler 230; Kim Lord 240; Andy Allison 613; Josh Smith 258-651; Rich Fox 225; Jeremy Adams 242-244-693; Shawn Reed 236; Thelma Black 504.
Caldwell Bowl Youth
Wed. Youth: Asaisha Walker 118-343; Drake Fullerton 130; Megun Murkle 170-148-411; Zack Hall 130-345; Hailee Anderson 156-388.
Sat. Trailblazers: Matthew Edgett 126-345; Gaige Zizi 123-309; Ivan Ramos 95; Maya Stewart 92; Avery Willmore 96-100; Rylan Samson 112; Devona Dickson 149-413.
Sat. Pinblasters: Jacob Mikelson 186-462; Michael Mikelson 133; Brady Roland 126; Nick Edgett 166; Jared Mikelson 191-200-517; Trystin Patrick 86; Aubree Meyer 142.
Sat. Blasters: Zack Garcia 226-591; McKayla Garcia 120; Clayton Pendergrass 152; Chase Pendergrass 142; Trevin Fleetwood 186-435; Cody Bird 184-174-514; Elisabeth Rabideau 177-489; Lili Dibben 152-441.
Robert J. Black Youth Scholarship Tournament: Our 5th Annual Robert J. Black Youth Scholarship Tournament will be March 7th and 8th at Caldwell Bowl. This is open to ALL USBC sanctioned youth bowlers. The cost is $40 per person. Everyone who bowls both days is guaranteed a scholarship. For more information contact Harold Whismore or Louise Fuqua at Caldwell Bowl at 208-459-3400.
NAMPA BOWL: Scores for week of Jan. 30
FRIDAY 4’S: Derek Hollingsworth 235, Tanya Lawson—515, Aimee Erdmann—505, Mhason Stimpson 239, Jodeen Jordan 205—530, Arielle Chatterton—528, Houston Gallup 233, Cole Roland 259-238-269—766, Chelsea Dias 201—520, Tommy St. Peter 235—600, Charlie Chapman 246-242—687.
PINBUSTERS: Colyn Finch 90-202, Brayden Williams 115-126-142—383, Samuel Curtis 113-127—318.
STRIKERS: Jacob Aevermann 134—352, Alexxis Antunez 201-235—582, Maria Barbosa 193-181—529, Carter Hull 124-135-126—385, Kayley Dunn 142—414, Griffin Dunn 223-203—579, Jayden Finch 157—355, Tyler Harrell 152—387, Kye Stephens 154-160—454, Rachel Ward 111—254.
VACATION: Carl Wilson 237—617, Shon Hasenyager 233-225—679.
MERRY MAKERS: Tammy Allen 176, Virgil Myers—504, Darell Murray 222—548, Mirella Messner 182, Les Mabbott—519, John Smolders—518, Teddy Kildow 201—503, Chuck Cooley—508, Pete Nichols 207, Kevin Benjamin 210—598.
MONDAY SUPER PEEWEES/PEEWEES: Adam Barker Jr. 52, Aeron Young 44, Makelti McCoy 71-45, Riley Hyde 34-35, Logan Futrell 76-68.
SUPERSTRIKERS: Josh McMaster 172-155—468, William McMaster 150—363, Caleb McMaster 150—379, Brandon Peck 157-154-155—466, Ethan Liedberg 133-96-109—338, Joseph Liedberg 214-164—508, Alexis Liedberg 128-136—385, Katrina Colby 200-148—475, Adara McCoy 155—400, Destiny Watson 123—346, Zachary Elstun 138—368.
MIX IT UP MONDAYS: Chris Wood 232—602, Joseph Bosworth 226, Ricky Minter 258—604,Amie Porraz 201—511.
PATHFINDERS: AJ Smith—535.
NATIONAL: David Dietz 238—607, Aaron Colson 234, Amanda Loomis 214—604, Rick Shippy 226, Jeremy Adams—604, Guti Guzman 268—667, Alex Cecil 225—611, Matt Shippy—638, Kevin Kukay—600, Jordan Croft 280-234-245—759, Mhason Stimpson 238-234—653, Austin Blackwood 234—638, Jeremy Raybourn—600.
GOLDEN SENIORS: Dave Allen 204—511, Teddy Kildow 209-203—596, Kevin Benjamin 212—531, John Simmons 201—527, Sandi Olsen 181—504, Les Mabbott 204-218—594, Rick Scott 227—576, Margie Little 177—507, Gary Marshall—553.
EARLYBIRDS: Lauri Hatch—525, Jens Pattis 225-235-228—688, Tom Evans 246, Lorne Crow 230—617, Carol Long 204-221—618, James Henry 235.
SEICHI’S STARS: Georgia McMillin 188-176—537, Barbara Quinlan 180, Elaine Hakly 202, Patti Greentree 190.
CLASSIC: Eric Benjamin 227—641, Steve Goldberg 227, Clint Smith 225, Jim Kimball 236—616, Derek Hollingsworth—619, Steve Megis—605, Jeff Olsen 235—637, Sandi Olsen—578, Mhason Stimpson 238—650, Jon Stohler—604, Ray Vogt 241, Nathan Tollman 228-255—661, Trevor Vlcek 234, Joe Funk 266—685, Brian Graham 244—602, Dallas Burke 236-236-227—699, Chris Maddocks 278—678, Charlie Chapman—625.
RUNNING
GIRLS ON THE RUN SPRING REGISTRATION OPEN — NEW SCHOOLS ADDED: Girls on the Run is a twice weekly after school program for girls in 3rd-5th grades that inspires girls to become more joyful, healthy, and confident while training to complete in a 5K.
Teams meet twice a week after school throughout the 10-week season, starting in late February and finishing in mid May. Teams meet at over 30 schools throughout the Treasure Valley, and girls can sign up for Girls on the Run at any school that is convenient.
A complete list of locations and meeting days/times is available at www.gotrtv.org/our-locations. Register online at www.gotrtv.org/Register-Now. Registration fees vary based on family income. Financial assistance is available during online registration.