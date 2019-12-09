Editor’s Note: From youth soccer to adult league softball, if it’s being played in Canyon County, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
SOFTBALL
SIGN-UPS FOR CALDWELL GALS: Caldwell GALS announces that individual player sign-ups for the 2020 girls summer softball league in Caldwell are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at JAAC Room No. 105 at the College of Idaho, in Caldwell.
Fees range from $45-$75 depending on age group. The league will be providing teams for girls age 7–16 (as of Jan. 1, 2020). A parent must attend with their daughter(s) and have proof of age, i.e. a birth certificate if they did not play with GALS last year. Players do not have to reside in Caldwell.
Contact Jerry Wolff at 208-454-3819 or Don Atkinson at 208-697-1683 or email us at caldwellgals@gmail.com with any questions. Teams wanting to join the league should email direct.
BOWLING
CALDWELL BOWL: Scores for Dec. 1-7.
Sunday Nite Mixed: Clint Beatey 236-616; Joe Funk 234-230-259-723; Kevin Owens 226-615; Delbert Sturm 249-241-688; Joe Chierici 226; Jerry Alverson 233-669; Erick Saunders 237-613; Jason Serratos 245-678; McKayla Bobiner 549; Chris Maddocks 234-661.
Monday Seniors: AC Winslow 239-612; Ray Horrace 200-508; Merv Michael 224-204-584; Arlen Hebner 533; Greg Hardy 204-212-609; Larry Rodriguez 213-228-614; Larry Wentland 538; Ray Wilsey 554; Daryl Shaul 516.
Monday Mixed Rewards: Wade Huskey 235; John Corral 609; Tony Foresta 642; Keith Fuqua 234-613; Kevin Diaz 226-245-659.
Monday Scratch: Corbin Flechsig 240-651; Kris Decker 233-254-711;Brian Hammer 229-627; David Shada 227-602; Colt Loon 258-649; Nick Scherer 225-630; Scott Campbell 247-689; Delbert Sturm 227-642; Jason Serratos 634; Kathi Adamson 204-564; Charlie Chapman 290-236-738; Doug Adamson 609.
Tues. A.M. Ladies: Cheryl Hartley 507.
Tues. Early Bird: Annerose Hernandez 519.
Tues. Nite Trio: Tyler Tollman 600; Dee Tollman 605; Andy Allison 226-226-664; Tom Lang 253-633; Bart Leighton 234-624; Jim Neibaur 229-620.
After Lunch Bunch: Rusty Larson 526; Vicki Larsen 205-519; Jeremy Arnold 204-585; Loren Gardner 525; James Haymond 503; Jay Brown 221-213-233-667; Dale Eis 212-578; Georgia McMillin 532; Gene Meri 211; Rich Day 519.
Men’s City: Russ White 627; Rick Patterson 245-625; Scott Campbell 255-247-704; Jason Serratos 225-623; Kevin Owens 227; Kris Decker 254-235-707; Mark Schimmels 243-264-682; Kevin Erskine 254; Brian Hammer 225; Nathan Tollman 226-270-705; Chase Bedient 247-233-683; Corbin Flechsig 268-702; Bill Moran 264-637; Brian Rapp 613; Cliff Grose 613; Colt Loon 258-641; Dustin Ford 231; Jeff Dale 235-624; Delbert Sturm 232-634; Kris Garcia 228-619.
Wed. Night Ladies: Wendy Cossins 210-509; Kimberly Erskine 543; Natalie Wilhite 219-531; Brandy Schuler 533; Shari Greenwalt 509.
Ladies Thurs. Night: Tanya Shafer 203-506; Kathy Abel 204-211-595; Vicki Larsen 542; Georgia McMillin 221-209-597; Debbie Sturm 518; Michelle Welch 516.
Nevada Travelers: Josh Smith 259-644; Mikel Jensen 631.
Caldwell Bowl Youth
Wed. Youth: Drake Fullerton 135-357; Stone Stills 175-407; Alyssa Hebner 126-327; Megun Murkle167-408; Wesley Walker 113; Hailee Anderson 127-150-386.
Sat. Trailblazers: Matthew Edgett 145-128-131-404; Devona Dickson 156-422; Kellen Owens 62.
Sat. Pinblasters: Alyssa Hebner 179; Nick Edgett 175-429; Jamaes White 133; Rylee Meyer 179-197-513; Craig Fouts 160-418; Matthew Mikelson 158; Jacob Mikelson 165.
Sat. Blasters: AJ Moe 136; Maddi Dibbens 184; Lili Dibbens 152-401; Elisabeth Rabideau 172-175-474; Trevin Fleetwood 131.