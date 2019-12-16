Editor’s Note: From youth soccer to adult league softball, if it’s being played in Canyon County, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
SOFTBALL
SIGN-UPS FOR CALDWELL GALS: Caldwell GALS announces that individual player sign-ups for the 2020 girls summer softball league in Caldwell are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at JAAC Room No. 105 at the College of Idaho, in Caldwell.
Fees range from $45-$75 depending on age group. The league will be providing teams for girls age 7–16 (as of Jan. 1, 2020). A parent must attend with their daughter(s) and have proof of age, i.e. a birth certificate if they did not play with GALS last year. Players do not have to reside in Caldwell.
Contact Jerry Wolff at 208-454-3819 or Don Atkinson at 208-697-1683 or email us at caldwellgals@gmail.com with any questions. Teams wanting to join the league should email direct.
BOWLING
CALDWELL BOWL: Scores for Dec. 8-14.
Sunday Nite Mixed: Kevin Owens 254-236-680; Nick Scherer 248-695; Jason Serratos 238-226-268-732; Heather Owens 502; Kris Garcia 234-625; Dustin Regis 233-235-682; Joe Funk 237-254-710.
Monday Seniors: Larry Rodiguez206-546; Arlen Hebner 551; Jim Bonilla 520; James Haymond 203; Wayne Oyama 567; Greg Hardy 212-213-596; Ray Horrace 212-557; Rob Delong 202-546; Rusty Larson 200-514; Larry Wentland 226-610; Bud Becker 508; Gretchen McGee 507.
Monday Mixed Rewards: April Medrano 505.
Monday Scratch: Scott Campbell 253-257-710; Kevin Erskine 247-666; Delbert Sturm 267-652; Jason Serratos 636; Kris Garcia 247-642; David Shada 254-230-683; Colt Loon 244-654; Kathi Adamson 215-516; Charlie Chapman 257-230-655; Brian Hammer 253-626; Jonas Champlain 609.
Tues. Early Bird: Kaylyn Tollman 216-554; Tammy Fox 538; Margie Little 503; Patti Wood 200.
Tues. Nite Trio: Johnnie Martin 227; Andy Allison 246; Harold Whismore 248; Tyler Tollman 246-637; Nathan Tollman 279-235-236-750; Jeremy Abel 225-241-687; Jeff Williams 289-246-737.
After Lunch Bunch: Rusty Larson 205-506; Vicki Larsen 220-242-640; Jay Brown 222-207-587; Dale Eis 204-547; Georgia McMillin 221-578; Rich Day 233-586; Bud Becker 505; Lorin Gardner 509.
Men’s City: Bill Moran 631; David Shada 247-634; Corbin Flechsig 255-269-736; Mark Schimmels 236; Nick Scherer 270-683; Scott Campbell 246-242-711; Nathan Tollman 266-269-742; Brian Rapp 226-637; Jason Serratos 241-640; Delbert Sturm 278-711; Larry Rodriguez 256-632; Brian Hammer 622; Russ White 225; Kevin Erskine 225.
Wed. Night Ladies: Tammy Weber 202-514; Wendy Cossins 507; Brandy Schuler 518.
Ladies Thurs. Night: Kim Adams 222-511; Tammy Fox 214-545; Michelle Welch 203-533; Sofia Corn 207; Nickie Duff 219-583; Jill Sykes 203; Vicki Larsen 220-595; Toni Gibson 202; Linda Vincent 512.
Nevada Travelers: Jeremy Adams 256-245-687; Josh Smith 247-674; Rich Fox 289-724; Andy Allison 234; Kim Lord 244-646; Alex Waldemer 220-537; Jana Roberts 511; Ed Salazar 225-611.
Caldwell Youth
Wed. Youth: Billy Murkle 141-380; Stone Stills 181-456; Wesley Walker 131-325; Gordon Marlett 157; Asaisha Walker 124; Alyssa Hebner 145-373.
Sat. Trailblazers: Kellen Owens 84-77.
Sat. Pinblasters: Lance Ricks 145; Brady Roland 129; James White 137.
Sat. Blasters: Cody Bird 188-459; Amelia O’Krakel 170; Miles Snyder 67.
NAMPA BOWL: Scores for week of Dec. 12.
FRIDAY 4’S: Cliff Grose —657, Lita Thompson —527, Jeff Erdmann 257—674, Derek Hollingworth —612, Chelsea Aevermann — 505, Mhason Stimpson 230 — 650, TJ Saunders 258,Erin Roland 200,202 —594, Tommy St Peter 226, Suzanne Watson — 507.
VACATION: Gary Bolopue 242 — 619, Shon Hasenyager 243.246.225 — 714, Alex Moore 232,218 — 634, Carl Wilson — 603, Tony Shroll 226 — 614.
MERRY MAKERS: Rick Scott 226—566, Virgil Myers—535, John Smolders—511, Pat Sandusky 196—506, Darell Murray 213, Les Mabbott 201 —540, Bev Harford 205—529, Teddy Kildow—553.
MIX IT UP MONDAYS: Dakota Bosworth—607, David Badger—606, Travis Valentine 237—663, Jimmy Longwill 227.
PATHFINDERS: Leeann Jense — 534.
NATIONAL: Glen Hasenyager —621, Rick Shippy 232—649, Tony Riley 234—621, Matt Shippy 264—650, Phillip Shippy 236—614, Tony Riley 234—621, Steve Meek 248—625, Jonnathan Real 256—653, Jeremy Raybourn 234,245—701, Aaron Colson 225,267—706, Jordan Croft 249,234,265—748, Mhason Stimpon 234—614.
GOLDEN SENIORS: Doug Lloyd 213—532, Sandi Olsen 234—577, Jeff Olsen 202—567, Diana Hendrix 184, Les Mabbott 214—552, Rick Scott 225—548, Vern Vick—508, Bev Harford 178-186—534, Sam Cracchiolo Jr. 225—550, John Simmons—558, John Smolders—524, Ron Holz—502, Dave Allen—503, Teddy Kildow 221—553, Kevin Benjamin—511, Mirella Messner 184-179, Bob Altman 243—536, Gary Marshall—506, Jerry Wood—537.
FAIRLANE: Kim Sternes 220—512.
EARLYBIRDS: Tamarra Schultz —520, Lamar Cafferty 242, Donavon Sloan 225—637, Vincent Bellino 267,265—689, Justin Clark 266—610.
CLASSIC: Joe Funk 242,216,227—685, Eric Benjamin 214—601, Jeff Olsen 227,201,242—670, Sandi Olsen 235,203—629, Mhason Stimpson 247,212—643 Steve Meek 210,202—610, Kayne Hibbard 236,209—638, Dustin Regis 218,221,219—658, Sascha Castle 261,217—662, Mike Heath 203,226—614, Brian Graham 213,212—618, Steve Mitchell 202,214—605, Matt Garner 213,237—638, Dallas Burke 252,256—675.