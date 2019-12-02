Editor’s Note: From youth soccer to adult league softball, if it’s being played in Canyon County, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
YMCA TEAM IDAHO INDOOR TRACK STARTING SOON: YMCA Team Idaho Indoor Track and Field Club starts today at 6 p.m. with a parent and athlete meeting, followed by practice, at the Ford Idaho Center Sports Complex. Practices are Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and run through Feb. 11, 2020.
All high school track and field events are coached by some of the best track and field coaches in the valley, as Team Idaho celebrates its 40th Anniversary.
Full session is today to Feb. 11, with fees at: $170 for YMCA members, $220 for non-YMCA Members; half sessions are also available from today to Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 to Feb. 11, 2020 at $115/$1650.
For more info, contact Jack Ward at jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org, or at 208-344-5502 x270, or at 208-861-3716.
BOWLING
NAMPA BOWL: Scores for week of Nov. 28.
FRIDAY 4’S: Erin Roland 205-212—592, Pick Pickens 234—629, Dean Watson 232—619, Mhason Stimpson 232, Ryan Christensen 225, Lita Thompson—537, Brad Gallup 235—640, Doug Lloyd 235—606, Doug Herzberg 225, Derek Hollingsworth—601.
VACATION: Tony Shroll 237—635, Shon Hasenyager 262—681, Alex Moore 227-237—635, Jimmy Longwill 236—628, Bill Delgado—614, Carl Wilson—605.
MERRY MAKERS: Walt Chamberlain 202—563, John Smolders—500, Les Mabbott 211-200—605, Teddy Kildow 205-206—592, Darell Murray 214—594, Dave Allen 221—545.
MONDAY SUPER PEEWEES/PEEWEES: Abby Johanson 98, Kayleigh Johanson 67, Makelti McCoy 49-34, Riley Hyde 29-32, Logan Futrell 71-70.
SUPERSTRIKERS: Makai Venegas 128-373, Hayley Rivera 175, Brody Chatterton 237, Caleb McMaster 206, Jackson Solis 140—359, Katrina Colby 158-168—459, Ethan Liedberg 92-83—250, Joseph Liedberg 167-399, Alexis Liedberg 121, Zachary Elstun 133, Joel Henry 131.
MIX IT UP MONDAYS: Steve Meek 236-258-259—753, Jeff Gatz 233, Jimmy Longwill—612, Jackie Hasler 224—500.
NATIONAL: Jeremy Adams 226—603, Jeremy Raybourn—629, Aaron Colson 236—633, Ryan Colson 231—618, Alex Cecil 247-227—678, Matt Shippy 247—624, Phillip Shippy 225-258—690, Rick Shippy 242—654, Jonnathan Real—633, Steve Meek 257—664, Jordan Croft—606.
GOLDEN SENIORS: Doug Lloyd—516, Sandi Olsen 236-226—630, Jeff Olsen 226—607, Gary Marshall—546, Jerry Wood 237—618, John Smolders—511, Bob Altman 203, Bill Delgado 214—544, Vern Vick 201, Walt Chamberlain—519, Les Mabbott—533, Kevin Benjamin—571.
FAIRLANE: Ryan Fournier 236—632, TJ Saunders 248—679.
EARLYBIRDS: Lauri Hatch 213—547, Donavon Sloan 243—664, Jens Pattis—613.
CALDWELL BOWL: Scores for Nov. 24-30.
Sunday Nite Mixed: Delbert Sturm 225-641; Kevin Owens 237-642; Jerry Alverson 227; Chris Maddocks 233-646; Dustin Regis 225-602; McKayla Bobiner246-201-593; Jason Serratos 246-246-698; Joe Funk 267-686; Greg Farden 636; Kris Garcia 638.
Monday Seniors: Stan Durfee 234-565; Merv Michael 504; Arlen Hebner 205-554; Bud Becker 219-523; AC Winslow 204-533; Larry Wentland 232-606; Ray Wilsey 535; Ray Horrace 500; Wayne Oyama 531; Rusty Larson 544; Sam Nava 509; David Christensen 506; Larry Rodriguez 219-564; Eric Cox 201; Tom Hill 209-518.
Monday Mixed Rewards: Tony Foresta 226-247-676; Kevin Diaz 609; Cliff Fox 234-631; Jeff Williams 226-602; Carol Lenz 505.
Monday Scratch: Tanner Loon 235; Jason Serratos 255-672; Delbert Sturm 268-705; Colt Loon 637; Nick Scherer 609; David Shada 276-265-731; Kris Garcia 240; Don Burns 611; Tim Schuler 231-644; Scott Campbell 278-714; Brian Hammer 225-637; Charlie Chapman 622; Kathi Adamson 211-207-596; Doug Adamson 614; Corbin Flechsig 226-602.
Tuesday A.M. Ladies: Nicole Flores 211-522; Deborah Salazar 201-544.
Tues. Early Bird: Kaylyn Tollman 205-203-567.
Tues. Nite Trio: Ron Black 229; Johnnie Martin 229; Kris Decker 235-639; Nathan Tollman 247-672; Cliff Grose 619; Greg Scuka 227.
After Lunch Bunch: Georgia McMillin 531; Rusty Larson 548; Lauren Stevens 512; Oron Jacobs 502; Stan Durfee 502; Jay Brown 203-215-605; Vicki Larsen 259-223-657.
Men’s City: Colt Loon 226-233-636; Tim Schuler 259-279-727; Nick Scherer 248-256-721; Delbert Sturm 226-605; David Shada 255-642; Chase Bedient 230-229-660; Bill Moran 237-649; Kevin Owens 237-656; Larry Rodriguez 236; Kevin Diaz 243-659; Kris Decker 243-645; Nathan Tollman 232-660; Scott Campbell 227-638; Kris Garcia 246-677; Mark Schimmels 230-657.
Wed. Night Ladies: Michelle Serratos 539; Shelley Davis 202-206-555; Wendy Cossins 203-206-604; Kimberly Erskine 203-584; Trudy Squibb 507; Wende Mai 522; Shari Greenwalt 511; Sandy Wade 502.
Nevada Travelers: Ron Black 265-628; Deborah Salazar 221-209-602; Thelma Black 201-544; Mikel Jensen 603; Deana Chase 519.
Caldwell Bowl Youth
Sat. Trailblazers: Alexis Dickson 130; Devona Dickson 152-149-436; Avery Willmore 124; Kyle Ricks 306; Matthew Edgett 134.
Sat. Pinblasters: Rylee Meyer 179-455; Alyssa Hebner 156-384.
Sat. Blasters: Clayton Pendergrass 133; Chase Pendergrass 132; Zack Garcia 204-561.