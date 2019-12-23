Editor’s Note: From youth soccer to adult league softball, if it’s being played in Canyon County, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
SOFTBALL
SIGN-UPS FOR CALDWELL GALS: Caldwell GALS announces that individual player sign-ups for the 2020 girls summer softball league in Caldwell are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at JAAC Room No. 105 at the College of Idaho, in Caldwell.
Fees range from $45-$75 depending on age group. The league will be providing teams for girls age 7–16 (as of Jan. 1, 2020). A parent must attend with their daughter(s) and have proof of age, i.e. a birth certificate if they did not play with GALS last year. Players do not have to reside in Caldwell.
Contact Jerry Wolff at 208-454-3819 or Don Atkinson at 208-697-1683 or email us at caldwellgals@gmail.com with any questions. Teams wanting to join the league should email direct.
BASKETBALL
C OF I MEN TO HOST ANNUAL WINTER CAMP: The College of Idaho men's basketball team will host its annual Junior Yotes Winter Basketball Camp on December 30-31 from 1-4 p.m. in the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
Participation is open to boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade and all participants receive a free t-shirt. Campers will have the opportunity to develop their skills with C of I coaches and players as well as compete for prizes. They can expect an energetic and informative environment that is designed to foster a love for the game of basketball.
The C of I Junior Yotes Winter Basketball Camp is a terrific place to learn about the game of basketball. The expertise and knowledge of the C of I basketball coaching staff will challenge and excite those in attendance, as well as provide the opportunity to work directly with the Coyote men's basketball players. The Activities Center is a perfect place to develop your skills, learn proper basketball fundamentals and experience team play.
"This is an opportunity you won't want to miss, so be sure to sign up early," said head coach Colby Blaine. "We look forward to seeing you this Christmas break!"
For more information and to sign up, visit colbyblainebasketball.com. Registration is $60.
BOWLING
CALDWELL BOWL: Scores for Dec. 15-21.
Treasure Valley Travel League: John Corral 245-203-623; Kevin Silveria 245-559; Larry Rodriguez 227-201-587; Jordan Jacobson 243-206-582; Bill Matney 536; Quinton Corina 204-584; Cliff Grose 205-266-665; Gwen Crill 226-573; Cassidy Campbell 230-520; Barbara Wade 507; Nathan Bly 210-223-609.
Sunday Nite Mixed: Chris Williams 234; Diana Cavins 536; Nick Scherer 233-244-669; McKayla Bobniner 257-585; Kevin Owens 247-234-682; Greg Farden 242-618; Kris Garcia 244-236-685; Delbert Sturm 225-238-642; Joe Chierici 225-233-645; Jerry Alverson 289-646; Kevin Oderkirk 235; Tim Erskine 227-608; Dustin Regis 241-631.
Monday Seniors: Marvin Voss 212-557; Rusty Larson 230-521; Bud Becker 214-518; AC Winslow 528; Merv Michael 216-215-568; Ray Horrace 509; Larry Rodriguez 245-596; Bev Peterson 516; Stan Durfee 502; Wayne Oyama 233-212-580; Greg Hardy 203-586.
Mon. Mixed Rewards: April Medrano 213-523; Kevin Diaz 235-627; Jeff Williams 255-609.
Monday Scratch: Brian Hammer 226-635; Dean Hayashida 227-621; Delbert Sturm 229-647; Kevin Erskine 289-236-748; Tanner Loon 236-616; Scott Campbell 258-648; Nick Scherer 602.
Tues. Nite Trio: Jim Huffman 229-244-679; Jeff Williams 263-245-252-760; Nathan Tollman 228-244-642; Dee Tollman 244-246-703; Kevin Kalmbach 229-611; Ron Black 257-600; Kris Decker 233-630; Cliff Grose 239-629; Larry Rodriguez 241; Jeremy Abel 614; Tony Tolsma 637.
Tues. Early Bird: Kaylyn Tollman 214; Jody Hoke 214-531; Michelle Gorton 522; Tammy Fox 543.
Men’s City: Clint Tackett 268-631; Kris Decker 246-246-679; Nick Scherer 225-242-659; Tom Gordon 242-601; David Shada 252-640; Brian Hammer 235-245-662; Rick Patterson 235-606; Kris Garcia 623; Nathan Tollman 268-676; Brian Rapp 631; Colt Loon 609; Bill Moran 259-666; Kevin Oderkirk 246-648; Kevin Erskine 610; Delbert Sturm 247-652.
Wed. Night Ladies: Brandy Schuler 200-204-590; Natalie Wilhite 208-547; Trudy Squibb 207-202-571; Shari Greenwalt 228-202-604; Amy Campbell 202-531; Kimberly Erskine 204; Wende Mai 510.
Ladies Thurs. Night: Nickie Duff 215-544; Debbie Sturm 203-529; Vicki Larsen 200-564; Georgia McMillin 218-515; Tammy Fox 506.
Nevada Travelers: Jeremy Adams 277-620; Steven Snow 246-604; Deborah Salazar 223-588; Rich Fox 606; Ed Salazar 227-627.
Caldwell Bowl Junior Bowlers
Wed. Youth: Asaisha Walker 121-311; Alyssa Hebner 136-375.
Sat. Trailblazers: Kenzie Silence 129.
Sat. Pinblasters: Lance Ricks 153-358; Jared Mikelson 179-466; Alyssa Hebner 144-379; Dylan Ireland 139-405.
Sat. Blasters: Trevin Fleetwood 138-357; AJ Moe 138; Maddi Dibben 161-155-458; Dana Sturm 186-189-549; Clayton Pendergrass 140-144-138-422.