Editor’s Note:From youth soccer to adult league softball, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
HORSESHOES
NAMPA HORSESHOE PITCHERS: Looking for a fun way to get outside this summer? Nampa horseshoe pitchers meet every Monday from 7-8:30 p.m. in Lakeview Park. You are welcome to join whether you are a beginner or an experienced pitcher. If you think you would enjoy pithing horseshoes, grab your “shoes” and meet across the street from the jet. For more information call 208-466-8096.
RUNNING
The Crater Crawl Run Around the Rings sponsored by the Idaho Outdoor Association is September 18 at 10 A.M at the Crater Rings National Natural Landmark on Main Cinder Butte Road in Mountain Home. The 10K Hike or Run Around the Rings is $35.00. There is also a 2.9 mile out-and-back hike or run to the East Crater Viewpoint.
Participants will run or hike a challenging 10K (6.2miles) course that takes them around The Crater Rings, a unique site featuring one of the very few examples of volcanic pit craters in the continental United States, and thus recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
The race course will follow a jeep road to the top of the shield volcano, then around the Crater Rings. Be prepared for some strenuous ups and downs. Adding to the challenge will be the desert heat, which is certain to conjure up images of the craters’ ancient lakes of molten lava.
There is also have a 2.9 mile out-and-back course that leads to a spectacular view of the east crater. This is a great option for those who would like to experience the craters, but don’t really want to travel all the way around them on a rough and challenging course.