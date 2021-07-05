Myron Finkbeiner left his mark on athletics in Canyon County in the 1950s, leading the Nampa High basketball team to its last state title more then 70 years ago, before going on to be the captain at Northwest Nazarene.
After an illustrious coaching career, he returned to Nampa and continued to leave his mark on the local sports scene, where he became the founder of the World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame in Boise in 1994
Finkbeiner died June 27 at the age of 88. According to a release from Point Loma University, where he coached men’s basketball, soccer and tennis between 1969-79, Finkbeiner died in his Nampa home, following a three-year battle with lung cancer. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.
Finkbeiner played basketball and baseball at Nampa High, leading the Bulldogs to a 29-0 record and the 1950 Class A State championship. At Northwest Nazarene, he averaged 15.0 points per game as a junior during the 1952-53 season and 14.4 points as a senior the following year.
“Captain Myron has the unusual knack of scoring from anywhere on the court and in any position,” reads a page on the 1952-53 team in Northwest Nazarene’s historical archive.
According to his obituary, his coaching career started at East Junior High in Boise in 1958 and took him to jobs in Washington and California. After retiring from Point Loma he returned to Nampa to serve as Northwest Nazarene’s alumni director.
Finkbeiner retired from that job in 1994 and helped create the World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame in Boise. The Hall of Fame has since moved to San Jose.
He remained a strong supporter of Northwest Nazarene athletics in his later years.