The Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball program added Ryzin “Biggie” Bergersen to its 2020-21 recruiting class this week. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound guard averaged 16 points, 4.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game last season at Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. He helped lead Borah High School in Boise to the 2019 Class 5A State Championship. “I believe NNU was the perfect fit because I think they really wanted there,” Bergersen said. “It’s also close to home and I feel comfortable when I’m there. Coach (Paul) Rush and the whole coaching staff has embraced me the last couple of years.” Bergersen is a knockdown shooter, whose dad, Roberto, starred for Boise State and was a second-round NBA draft pick in 1999 by the Atlanta Hawks.