NAMPA — Avery Albrecht and Marina Valles came to the Northwest Nazarene women's basketball team at a time when the direction of the program was unclear.
After trips to the NCAA Tournament the last two years, they were tasked with leading a team in a year that many outside the program thought might be a down year.
Through all the adversity, the seniors have kept rolling.
They have the Nighthawks (15-5, 10-2 GNAC) in position to grab a share of the GNAC lead tonight, as Northwest Nazarene hosts Alaska Anchorage (21-2, 11-1) at 7.
The team's two seniors have kept the Nighthawks in the hunt for the conference title despite being picked to finish fourth in the preseason poll.
“Because it's our senior year, we want another good year,” said Albrecht. “It's true that we lost a lot, but we also gained a lot, so we knew we had a lot of potential this season.”
The pair have been a crucial part to the Nighthawks' success this season, with Albrecht leading the team in field goals made, scoring average and rebound average while Valles leads in free throws made, assists and steals. In five of those six categories, the other player ranks second on the team. Albrecht is third in steals.
“We saw last year how important it is to have good senior leadership,” said Northwest Nazarene coach Steve Steele. “There's not as many of them, so they have a much larger weight for them to carry this year than last year, because last year we had (six) seniors on our team. You have to have good leadership on any team to be successful and part of my job as a coach is to get the players to do more and me to do less.”
Albrecht and Valles, along with redshirt junior Zoe Wessels, were in Steele's first freshman class. When Steele came to Nampa in the summer of 2016, he was Nighthawks' fourth coach since January, capping off an offseason of turmoil.
All three players had been recruited by previous coaches, although Steele said he had to try to recruit Albrecht at his previous job at Seattle Pacific.
Despite the uncertainty in the program, they decided to stick with Northwest Nazarene.
“I pretty much had no choice but to trust coming here,” said Valles, who came to Nampa from Spain. “I talked to Coach Steele and talking to my teammates, like the Jardine twins, I just realized it was a great program, even if they changed coaches. I think that gave us a fresh start.”
Valles saw time in the Nighthawks' regular rotation immediately as a freshman and Albrecht joined her as a sophomore. That year, Northwest Nazarene won its first-ever GNAC regular season title, and made the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time since 2013.
Their junior year they were both starters as Northwest Nazarene won the GNAC Tournament title and won a game at the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003. But at the end of the season, the Nighthawks graduated three starters and four of its six leading scorers.
“I think on senior night, we were a little bit worried just seeing how many people were walking out there,” Albrecht admitted. “But then we went to Cuba this past summer, and during our first game, with the way our team had already meshed and the chemistry we had, I knew this was going to be a good year.”
During their six-day trip in August, the Nighthawks played two games against Cuba's U-23 national champions, winning both games. Valles didn't make the trip, as she was still in Spain at the time, but when she came back to campus, she could see a team ready to pick up where it left off last season.
“The first week we were here, I could tell we were a great group,” said Valles. “Even hearing from outside that we weren't going to be good, I could tell that we were going to be good. That implied work, because in this program you can't take things for granted, you have to work. But I knew we were going to come to this point.”
The Nighthawks come into today's game with four straight wins, looking to avenge a 73-58 loss to the Seawolves on Jan. 11 in Anchorage. For Valles and Albrecht, this will mark the 11th time they have played Alaska Anchorage, including losses to the Seawolves in the NCAA Tournament the last two years.
“We have to just stay calm and trust each other,” Valles said. “They like to fly around and take chances.”
Having that experience playing the Seawolves, who press a lot, is key, said Steele. Even though Valles and Albrecht are 3-7 in their previous 10 meeting, knowing how to handle it is just another thing that defines their senior leadership. Last year the two teams played four times, each winning twice.
“I think one of the reasons we were successful against them last year was because we had so many kids that had experience playing against them,” Steele said. “You have to have kids who both played against them and had success against them. And that's what we have in Avery and Marina, and Zoe, too.”