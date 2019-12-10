Graci Kolka scored 16 points, and Salessa Lawrence added 15 as the Meridian girls basketball team beat defending 5A state champion Eagle 49-46 on Tuesday in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Mary Mpoyo had nine points for the Warriors (6-2, 6-2 5A SIC).
Elise Brookholdt led Eagle (5-3, 5-3) with 17 points.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 75, CENTENNIAL 42: Naya Ojukwu scored 22 points, leading Mountain View to a 5A SIC victory.
Laila Saenz had 11 points and five rebounds for the Mavericks (7-2, 5-2).
Annie Stinar had 19 points for Centennial (2-6, 2-6).
PARMA 50, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 47 (OT): Ady Harris had 20 points, six rebounds and seven steals as Parma earned a nonconference victory.
Grace Jackson had 12 points for the Panthers (5-2), while Brooke Johnson had nine rebounds.
Ella DeJong had 18 points for Nampa Christian (6-2).
BOYS BASKETBALLMERIDIAN 59, TIMBERLINE 47: Donovan Sanor’s 16 points paced Meridian as the Warriors beat Timberline in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Brody Rowbury scored 12 points and led the Warriors (3-1, 3-1 5A SIC) with eight rebounds, while McKay Anderson and Joe Mpoyo both scored eight.
Garret Long led Timberline (1-2, 1-2) with 14 points.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 75, SKYVIEW 37: Townsend Tripple scored 20 points, one of four Rocky Mountain player to score in double digits as the Grizzlies rolled in 5A SIC play.
Cooper Firth had 13 points for Rocky Mountain (4-1, 2-0), while Nathan Sherie scored 11 and Straton Rogers added 10.
MIDDLETON 62, EMMETT 27: Tyler Medaris had 20 points and nine rebounds, while Jordan Hymas added 15 points for Middleton (2-1, 2-0 4A SIC).
FRUITLAND 77, ONTARIO (ORE.) 50: Hyrum Lindsey scored 21 and Nolan Bower added 16 as Fruitland improved to 4-0 with a nonconference win.
MELBA 55, PARMA 38: Joe Reiber had 15 points and Michael Huntsman pulled down 10 rebounds, as Melba topped Parma in nonconference action.
Kyle Powers scored 18 for Parma.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 45, HOMEDALE 35: Nampa Christian outscored Homedale 15-5 in the fourth quarter to break a tie game and win in nonconference action.
Russel Vander Woude led Nampa Christian (3-0) with 15 points, while Grady Mylander scored nine.
Nelson Lomeli had 11 points for Homedale (0-4).
LOCAL ROUNDUPCALDWELL BULLRIDER EARNS PAYCHECK AT NFR: Caldwell bullrider Jordan Spears earned $5,500 with a fifth-place finish in the fifth round of the National Finals Rodeo.
Spears, originally from Redding, California, but now living in Caldwell scored an 86 on Countin’ Cards to earn the paycheck. He has three scores on five rides and sits sixth in the average with a score of 252.5.
NNU’S FOSTER EARNS ALL-AMERICAN HONORS: Northwest Nazarene volleyball player Brooke Foster was named an honorable mention All-American on Tuesday by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
The sophomore from Timberline High finished second in the GNAC with 377 kills this season.