NAMPA — In early February, Tori Hensley found herself frantically driving the Northwest Nazarene softball team’s equipment van to Orange County’s John Wayne Airport, worried about missing her flight back to Boise following a 10-day season-opening trip in California.
For the Nighthawks’ pitcher, it was vital she made it back to Idaho as quickly as possible, as she was scheduled to play the next day and still had a lot to do in order to prepare.
Only this time, she wouldn't be playing at Bobby Welch Halle Field or any other softball field, for that matter. Instead, she would be performing on stage at the Knitting Factory in downtown Boise. And instead of being flanked by four infielders, three outfielders and a catcher, she would be joined by a drummer, guitarist and keyboard player.
“We finally got there, and they rushed me through security because I had the show, so I needed to make sure I made it first,” said Hensley, who on top of being a rock star on the field for the Nighthawks also doubles as one off the field, fronting the Boise-based alternative rock band Town of Trees.
“But we all eventually made it. The next day, I’m like, ‘I hope my teammates make it, I know they’re tired from the trip.’ But I didn’t have a doubt, they all were there and they were all shouting ‘Tori, Tori!’”
It’s been quite a busy spring for Hensley, as she wraps up her final season of college softball and working on building a base to get her music career off the ground.
On the field, she does it all for Northwest Nazarene. In the circle this season, she ranks third in the GNAC in ERA (2.05), tied for third in wins (13) and sixth in strikeouts (87). At the plate, she ranks fourth in batting average .373 and tied for sixth in RBIs (26). She’s also ranks as the eighth-toughest batter to strike out in the NCAA Division II, with just three strikeouts in 142 at bats.
“She’s always been a go-getter, but it’s definitely been incredible to watch her this season,” said her husband, Connor Hensley, who is the drummer for Town of Trees. “It’s been a breakthrough one, she’s figured out the hitting and the pitching. She’s just absolutely loved it.”
Her career with Town of Trees — a quartet which features both Hensleys, Chris Cox on guitar and Brenden Hubele on keys — has seen similar levels of success. During that Feb. 11 show at the Knitting Factory, where the band opened for Fooz Fighters — an award-winning Foo Fighters tribute band — it played in front of a packed house. At least 250 of those tickets were sold through Town of Trees. The band members have also been putting the finishing touches on their debut album "Something Pink," which is set to be released on June 22.
Town of Trees has played shows in the past year at the Neurolux and Olympic Venue and also got an opportunity to perform its song "Wonder Why" on KTVB's Artist Spotlight in March.
“She’s a whole different person when she’s performing,” said softball teammate Sidney Booth, who has teamed with Hensley to create a formidable 1-2 pitching punch for the Nighthawks. “Her confidence radiates. It’s the same when she’s pitching, so it’s very similar.”
The Nighthawks (29-15, 17-3 GNAC) have already clinched the GNAC regular season title and will close the regular season with a four-game series at Western Oregon which begins Friday.
"It's been a really special time,” said Hensley, who is also on track to earn her business administration master's degree on top of everything. “It’s been a lot being married, being in a rock band with my husband. Winning is super exciting and that’s taken a lot of hard work that our team has put in. I just want us to go as far as we can this year.”
Those around her certainly point to Hensley’s musical endeavors in helping to bring her athletic career along. She came to Northwest Nazarene in the fall of 2019 after a tough couple of years at Boise State, where she made just one start for the Broncos and had to go through a coaching change after her freshman season.
She said it made her feel unwanted, and her confidence in herself took a hit. At Northwest Nazarene, she found a place where she felt like she belonged.
“When I went on my visit, I knew it was a no-brainer,” Hensley said. “The coaches were the most loving I’d ever seen, and I felt instantly accepted. I hadn’t felt wanted in a while, I was struggling at BSU, I would never see the field no matter how hard I worked. I accept that for what it is, I was just happy to get a second chance.”
While still at Boise State, she was preparing to try out at an open mic night on campus when she went outside her apartment to see if she could find someone to critique her singing and give her tips on her performance.
The first person she ran into, who lived a few doors down, didn’t have a musical background. But his roommate just so happened to play in the Army band. The neighbor ran back into his apartment and grabbed Connor Hensley.
Connor, who was also playing with a different lineup under the Town of Trees name at the time, changed his shirt and went over to listen to her sing. Immediately he knew he wanted to include Tori in future jam sessions.
“It was jaw dropping,” Connor said about the first time hearing Tori sing. “I hadn’t heard someone with confidence like that. It was cool to see her music confidence transfer to the field this last year. Music is something she’s always done, softball she’s done for a lot of years, but this season, it feels like things are starting to click a little more.”
Tori joined the band, began dating Connor. Seven months later, they were married.
It was a little more than a year ago that Town of Trees added Cox and Hubele — who both played with Connor in the Army band — solidifying its current lineup and taking the next steps to build the band’s fan base. Instead of playing smaller bars around Boise, the band began looking for opportunities to open at larger venues in the area.
Northwest Nazarene coach Rich Wagner remembers seeing Town of Tree's growth as an opportunity to be a teaching moment. Around the middle of last season, he asked Hensley if she felt pressure when singing on stage. After she told him she didn’t, the coach asked what the difference was in the pitching circle.
“She was like ‘you know, there really is no difference,’” said Wagner. “That was kind of a confidence-style of an internal button that maybe got turned on. She definitely goes out there and she performs in the circle now, too. It’s a lot of fun.”
"Something Pink" was recorded mostly before the season, partially at the Chop Shop recording studio in Boise and partially at a friend's house. Hensley has been recording a few touchups on the vocals during the season, trying to make sure everything is just right for the six-song album.
She does have someone who paved a similar path to look up to. Her father, Steve Bivens, was a college baseball player at Arizona State and the College of Southern Idaho, while being the lead singer and guitarist in his own band.
“He says life is too short, try to do as much as you can and enjoy it,” Hensley said about the advice her father gave her. “He said with athletics the window is so small, so take an extra year. I had a sixth year of eligibility (COVID year) and he said, ‘Go for it, Tori, I wish I did. And with the band thing, always do that, go for it.’ So, he just told me to manage it best I can.”
A day after "Something Pink" is released, Town of Trees will hold an album release party at downtown Seattle’s Belltown Yacht Club, close to Hensley’s hometown of Kirkland, Washington. It will mark the first show the band has ever played so close to her hometown, but if its lead singer has her way, it will only be the beginning for Town of Trees.
“The idea this summer is for me to take the reins on the band,” Hensley said. “I’m reading a bunch of books on how to make it in the music industry in this day and age. It could be a 40-hour work when you take into account the video editing, the social media marketing, all the planning, everything. The business side is so important. My master's is in business administration and that’s what I want to use that for, apply it to music. I don’t want to hop into a 9-to-5 job just yet, I want to work on the band and get that going.”