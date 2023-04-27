Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — In early February, Tori Hensley found herself frantically driving the Northwest Nazarene softball team’s equipment van to Orange County’s John Wayne Airport, worried about missing her flight back to Boise following a 10-day season-opening trip in California.

For the Nighthawks’ pitcher, it was vital she made it back to Idaho as quickly as possible, as she was scheduled to play the next day and still had a lot to do in order to prepare.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments