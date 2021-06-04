Grant Kerry sat in an Airbnb in Utah, believing his baseball career was done.
His baseball journey across the world had brought him to Boise State, only to see the Broncos’ revived program be discontinued after just 14 games. His family was on the other side of the world and he wasn’t ready to pack up and start over again in an unfamiliar place. He was content with simply finishing his degree at Boise State.
But an opportunity just 20 miles west of Boise, at Northwest Nazarene, was close enough for Kerry to give the game another chance. And 11 months after the initial heartbreak, Kerry and the Nighthawks are set to play in the NCAA Division II World Series.
Northwest Nazarene will open play at the World Series at 4 p.m. MDT Saturday when it faces top-seeded Central Missouri in Cary, North Carolina. The Nighthawks (34-8) will be the first team in GNAC history to represent the league in the World Series.
“When I decided to become a Nighthawk, I didn’t think any of this would happen,” said Kerry. “It’s been a fun ride, definitely. My life took a U-turn when I thought my baseball days were over. I was just going to attend Boise State and not move on with my baseball career and now go to a college world series and we’re going to play the No. 1 team in the country, it’s pretty exciting.”
The addition of Kerry in right field has played a big part in the Nighthawks’ surprise run in their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance. He leads the team with a .359 batting average and is second with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs. He was named the GNAC Newcomer of the Year and on Tuesday received All-America honorable mention honors, the first Northwest Nazarene player to be named an All-American since the Nighthawks joined the NCAA Division II level in 2001.
“He brings character, the guys love him, he’s a fun-loving guy,” said Northwest Nazarene coach Joe Schaefer. “He keeps everything lighthearted, jokes around a lot and really fits in well with our team culture. He’s also been to a lot of different places, lived in a few different countries, so the guys love chit chatting with him, finding out where he’s been, what he’s done. I would say he’s a bit of a leader on our team. Even though he’s only a sophomore in eligibility, he’s still a leader just because of his maturity and the way he handles himself.”
Kerry’s baseball journey has taken him all over the world, as he’s played baseball on three different continents. And despite his hometown on Northwest Nazarene’s website being listed as Wynyard, England, Europe is not one of the three. While he is British, he said he has never actually lived in England.
He was born to British parents in Hong Kong and moved to Kuwait at the age of 9. It was in Kuwait he started playing baseball at 10 and at 16, he enrolled in a boarding school in Perth, Australia, and joined the South Perth Baseball Club. He spent 2019 in Alberta, Canada, playing for the Lethbridge Bulls of the Western Canadian Baseball League. Then in 2020, Kerry joined the Boise State baseball team, which was returning after a 40-year hiatus. He played in eight games for the Broncos, batting .192 with four RBIs before COVID-19 forced the season’s cancellation.
Then in July, Boise State announced it was shutting down the program due to budget constraints caused by the pandemic.
Kerry was playing in a summer league in Salt Lake City and shared an Airbnb with five other Boise State teammates. He was the first of the six to be awake on the morning of July 2, 2020, and drinking a cup of tea when he received a text message telling him to check his email. It was there where he found out the program was being cut.
It took a while for the reality to sink in, but once it did, Kerry wasn’t ready to leave Boise.
“I moved across the world to go to Boise State University,” Kerry said. “For me, at the time, it was like almost everything I had in America was in Boise, with that school and that group of guys and that coaching staff.”
Still, he put his name in the transfer portal, and got interest from schools, but he had no interest in them.
“I didn’t open a single one,” Kerry said. “I looked at where they were from, it was North Carolina or New Jersey, and for me, I didn’t even want to think about it. I felt like Boise was my home. My parents were on the other side of the world, and they’re going to sleep when I’m waking up, so I couldn’t really talk to them too much about them. So, for me, I just felt like I wanted to stay in Boise.”
While some former Boise State players were getting offers the same day Boise State made its announcement, Schaefer said he waited a couple of days out of respect to reach out to Boise State coach Gary Van Tol to pay condolences and inquire about any potential players who might be willing to join the Nighthawks.
Later that night during a group call with Van Tol, the coach asked Kerry if he would be interested in going to Northwest Nazarene. At the time, Kerry admits, he didn’t even know where Northwest Nazarene was located. All he knew about the team was that Boise State had hosted the Nighthawks during the fall season. Still holding on to a slim hope that a fundraising effort might change the school’s mind and save the program, Kerry didn’t think too much about it.
Later on that summer, everyone else in his house caught COVID-19. But Kerry had contracted the virus earlier in the pandemic and tested negative. Unable to play in Salt Lake City, he returned to Boise and called Van Tol to see if he could work out with the Idaho Cubs, a club baseball team Van Tol was coaching. As fate had it, the Cubs were working out at Northwest Nazarene.
After practice, Northwest Nazarene assistant coach Matt Hollod showed Kerry around the campus. Seeing the campus and getting to know Hollod started opening Kerry's eyes to the possibility of playing again. Once he received an offer from the Nighthawks, he knew he was either going to Northwest Nazarene or staying at Boise State. After thinking it over for a couple of days, he chose the first option.
“Boise State had a great squad and a lot of good players last year, it would have been nice to have a few more of them over here with us,” Schaefer said. “But we’re excited that Grant had the opportunity to come join our program.”
He wasn’t exactly sure what to expect when coming to Nampa as the Nighthawks had gone 24-24 in their last full season in 2019. But after a 18-6 win early in the year at No. 2 Colorado Mesa, where Kerry was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, it started becoming clear that this season could be special.
The Nighthawks went 21-3 in conference play, winning the regular season title and then sweeping Central Washington in a best-of-three championship series. After winning the West Regional on their home field, the Nighthawks will try and build on what is already by far their best season as an NCAA program over the next week.
“We’ve enjoyed the ride and we stuck together as a group,” said Kerry. “We’ve been able to do some impressive things, which is a lot of fun to be a part of. Credit to all the guys and their work ethic and just the culture we have at NNU. I’m glad to be a part of it.”