NAMPA — Before Paul and Kylie Rush left town Wednesday for their 10th wedding anniversary trip, the couple and their four sons had to make a quick pit stop at Paul’s work.
In addition to the anniversary, the Rush family will also have a big promotion for Paul to celebrate.
Northwest Nazarene introduced Paul Rush as its newest Athletic Director in a press conference Wednesday morning, tabbing its men’s basketball coach to be the next one to lead the entire athletic department.
“I love the leadership aspect and the challenge of doing this in the athletic director position,” Rush said about his new gig. “Doing it in a place that’s really healthy right now is very exciting.”
Rush takes over a department that has seen several of its teams take big leaps forward and rise to new heights. That includes the men’s basketball program under Rush.
In his six years as the Nighthawks’ head coach, Rush has led Northwest Nazarene to an 88-61 record with winning seasons in all six years. He also has guided the Nighthawks to their first two NCAA Division II Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2021.
Additionally, the Nighthawks have made the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament in each of the past four seasons, with 17 players receiving All-GNAC honors during his time.
Prior to becoming the head coach, he spent two years as an assistant with the Nighthawks and was a state championship-winning coach at Capital High.
“We know Paul is a competitor and we know Paul is a leader,” said Northwest Nazarene president Joel Pearsall. “This role requires individuals to be leaders. Probably most importantly, he understands who we are and he’s a great culture fit. His objectives are similar to our institutional objectives, so I really think it’s going to be seamless for him to step into this role.”
It’s a role Rush admits he never really thought about steeping into until May, when former Athletic Director Kelli Lindley was promoted by the school to Vice President for External Relations.
After accepting her new position, Lindley suggested to Rush that he should think about putting his name in to be her replacement. As Rush looked at the team he would have surrounding him, he became excited about the prospect of taking on this new challenge.
“My wife and I prayed about it and talked about it a lot,” Rush said. “I really felt like I could have stayed and coaching and be great or gone in this direction and be great, but I think the excitement of engaging in that new challenge is what pushed me over the edge.”
Pearsall, who wasn’t a part of the search committee, said Northwest Nazarene got applicants from all levels of college athletics and even some outside of college athletics. While multiple people had initial interviews, Rush was the only candidate that had an extended interview, which lasted a day and a half.
He’s following a similar path as Lindley, who was the women’s basketball coach at Northwest Nazarene for 12 seasons before becoming Athletic Director in 2015.
“It is the best-case scenario for us,” said Pearsall. “We saw it lived out in Kelli Lindley, who did this so well, and she set a high bar for Paul. But Paul has been moving bars higher in his coaching career and we just believe he is going to move the bar even higher in his Athletic Director position.”
How high is Rush aiming? During his introduction, the new Athletic Director did not shy away from two words that even just a few years ago may have been unthinkable to mutter inside the walls of the Johnson Sports Center or other athletic facilities on campus: national championships.
Rush said he believes that several Northwest Nazarene teams are potentially on the doorstep of achieving just that.
“That’s my goal to find out in the next couple of months,” Rush said about what it’s going to take to push Nighthawk teams to the next level. “I really want to sit down with our coaches, hear where they are at and what they need, what are some obstacles in the way that I can help knock down or some resources I can give them. We have a lot of our programs competing in the Elite Eight and the World Series, and they’re ready to go win a national championship."
Rush’s first task will be hiring someone to fill his old spot as men’s basketball coach. Associate head coach Jon Hawkins will be taking over on an interim basis, with Rush saying he hopes to have a full-time head coach hired by the end of August.
“We’ll get the job posted and then we’ll start the process of figuring out who steps in,” said Rush. “As Athletic Director, that’s my first job, so we’ll get it figured out pretty quick here.”