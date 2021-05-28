NAMPA — It may have been the wildest game played by the Northwest Nazarene baseball team this season.
With one hit through eight innings and down to their last three outs, the second-seeded Nighthawks rallied for five runs in the bottom of the ninth to knock off second-seeded Western Oregon 7-5 in the NCAA Division II West Regional.
The win snapped the Wolves’ 10-game winning streak.
The come-from-behind victory forces the if necessary and decisive game today at noon. The winner advances and the loser goes home.
Northwest Nazarene (33-8) used four hits for the five runs. And it started with two outs.
John Gonzalez started things with a three-run homer, tying the score at 5-5. It ended with a two-run homer from Alex Salsman.
A third game is needed between Western Oregon (34-10) and NNU because Western Oregon beat the Nighthawks 2-1 on Thursday in the regional opener.
Through eight innings, the Nighthawks struggled at the plate. After two outs to open the ninth, Grant Kerry and Ben Johnson both singled to bring the tying run to the plate in Gonzalez, a senior first baseman, who hit a three-run blast over the left-field wall to tie the game.
Quentin Ayers came in to pinch-hit and was hit by a pitch to represent the winning run, and Salsman hit the game-winning homer to right-center.
The Wolves would have claimed the regional title with a win, but now Saturday’s game will be a winner-take-all affair with a berth in the DII Championships on the line.
Western Oregon took an early 2-0 lead in the fourth with back-to-back solo home runs to left by Connor McCord and Josh Berman. Berman hit a three-run shot to left in the fifth to give the Wolves a five-run lead.
Nighthawks starter Spencer Schwehr allowed two earned runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work. Blake McFadden entered the game in the sixth and silenced the Wolves’ bats, allowing just one hit while walking one and striking out four in 3.1 innings.
Holtzclaw picked up the win to improve to 5-1 on the season. He tossed just two-thirds of an inning in the ninth.
NNU finally got on the board with two runs in the sixth. Colton Moore reached on a fielder’s choice and Haden Keller walked before a two-out triple by Shawn Grandmont accounted for the two runs.
The Nighthawks’ five hits were scattered among five players. Reliever Max Holtzclaw got the win with two thirds of an inning pitched with two strikeouts.
The winner todaywill be the first-ever GNAC team to advance to the NCAA Division II National Championships, which will be played on June 5-12 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
The Wolves played twice Friday, eliminating top-seeded Azusa Pacific 16-5 in the early game.
Western Oregon scored four runs in the third, sixth in the fifth and added three runs in the seventh and eighth. The Wolves finished with 17 hits.