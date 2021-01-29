NAMPA — Having a young team without a senior on the roster, Northwest Nazarene women’s basketball coach Steve Steele said the Nighthawks are bound to face some hiccups throughout the season.
Friday night was certainly an example.
Solid defensively through three quarters, things fell apart in the fourth quarter as the Nighthawks gave up 27 points over the final 10 minutes in a 69-64 loss to Saint Martin’s in their home opener.
“We just panicked a little bit,” said Steele. “I think we made some uncharacteristic mistakes that maybe are not so uncharacteristic for young teams. I think we went for some gambles that we didn’t need to gamble for and we didn’t box out so well on the floor.”
The Nighthawks (1-4) led for most of the game before a 3-pointer by Claire Dingus gave the Saints a 57-55 lead with 5:36 remaining, their first since the first quarter. Saint Martin’s (2-2) didn’t give up that lead the rest of the way.
“Defensively we just struggled with our rotation and help side,” said junior Erin Jenkins, who led the Nighthawks with 18 points. “I think that’s what really killed us. They got layups in, so if we would have rotated, we would have been fine.”
Northwest Nazarene returned to the Johnson Sports Center for its first home game since Feb. 22 of last year. After the GNAC delayed the start of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nighthawks opened the season with a four-game California road trip two weeks ago.
They won the finale of that trip, at Fresno Pacific on Jan. 18, after dropping the first three. Friday’s loss was their fourth in five games, the first time Northwest Nazarene has gone through a streak like that since Steele’s first season with the Nighthawks in 2016-17.
The last three years the Nighthawks have qualified for the NCAA Division II Tournament.
“It’s definitely frustrating right now,” said Jenkins. “I’ve been here two years and we haven’t lost that much. But it’s fun to watch us grow and get better each day in practice and apply it to games. We just need to do better at transitioning practice to games, but I think our young players are doing really well and we should really give them a lot more credit than they’re getting.”
Sophomore Nyalam Thabach, a Borah High graduate and UC Santa Barbara transfer, recorded her second straight double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman Teagan Thurman came off the bench to score eight points in her home debut. Junior Jordan Pinson scored 15 points with both Pinson and Jenkins sinking four 3-pointers.
The Nighthawks hit 13 3-pointers in the game, including the first three they attempted in the fourth quarter. Jenkins hit the third one from the corner with 8:13 left to give Northwest Nazarene a 55-47 lead.
Things went cold from there, as the Nighthawks shot 3 of 12 from the field the rest of the way, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range.
“I think we’re shooting the ball too quickly, still,” said Steele. “I think we have a tendency, as young teams do, to fall in love with one thing. But mostly, I think we’re not calm. There’s not a whole lot of composure out there. So we just need to relax, move the ball around a little bit more. I would definitely have liked us to shoot fewer 3s.”
Pinson hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left to cut the Saints’ lead to 67-64, but Tierney DeDonatis hit two free throws for Saint Martin’s to secure the victory.
The Nighthawks were also unable to overcome a monster game by Dingus, who finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds and five assists.
The two teams will meet again at Johnson Sports Center at 3 this afternoon.
“We just have to keep our heads up,” Jenkins said. “It’s transitioning from what we did wrong in this game to move forward and get better.”