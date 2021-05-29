By the time Northwest Nazarene baseball coach Joe Schaefer looked at his cell phone Saturday afternoon, he had 30 text messages waiting for him.
For good reason: Schaefer’s second-seeded Nighthawks had just topped third-seeded Western Oregon 12-6 to capture the NCAA Division II West Region championship on their home field.
In a season of firsts, Northwest Nazarene will be the first GNAC team to play in the Division II World Series. The national championships begin Saturday at the USA Baseball Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
“We did it with a little bit of grit, some great pitching and timely hitting,” Schaefer told the Idaho Press.
The Nighthawks (34-8) did it in dramatic fashion to say the least. After falling 2-1 to Western Oregon in the regional opener Thursday, they had to turn around and face top-seeded Azusa Pacific an hour later.
That would be the first of three straight victories. NNU got past Azusa Pacific 3-2.
Then after Western Oregon eliminated Azusa Pacifc in the first game Friday, NNU and Western Oregon faced off again.
Held to one hit through eight innings and trailing 5-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, NNU got a three-run homer from John Gonzalez to tie the game and a two-run homer from Alex Salsman to win – all with two outs.
“That was probably the craziest win I’ve ever been part of in 18 years of coaching,” the third-year NNU coach said. “We were down to our last strike a few times. It was unbelievable.”
So Schaefer had to be anticipating a little bit of a letdown in the decisive game Saturday, especially in a third matchup with Western Oregon, right?
“No, I felt the opposite actually,” Schaefer said. “I thought Western Oregon might be down because we stole it from them in the last possible second (Friday). That gave us all the momentum going into the last day. I thought we’d have the momentum and the energy, and our guys sort of rode it.”
The Nighthawks proved their coach correct. They jumped on the Wolves early, scoring five runs in the top of the first as the visiting team in the book even though they were playing at home.
They added a run in the second, the Wolves scored once in the third and NNU took a 10-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth when Western Oregon scored four runs to pull within 10-6.
Not to matter. NNU added insurance runs in the sixth and eighth.
And then Schaefer called upon his ace – Kyle Ethridge, the hard luck loser in the opener Thursday – for the final two innings.
Ethridge put the Wolves down in order in both innings.
“He made it pretty clear that if we got to this game on Saturday that he wanted another shot and he’d be ready,” Schaefer said. “I had no question mentally he’d be tough enough to do it. It’s the time of the year when it’s all hands on deck. When he stepped on the mound and threw the first pitch, I had all the faith in the world after that first pitch.”
NNU was the first team to qualify for the World Series. Seven other regional titles will be decided by Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday, Gonzalez hit a two-run homer to finish off NNU’s scoring in the first.
In the four-run fifth, Gonzalez hit another homer – his 17th of the season. He broke NNU’s single season record for homers set by Zach Aakhus in 2008.
NNU’s Kyle Payne also hit two homers Saturday. Gonzalez had four RBI, Payne had three RBI, Ben Johnson went 2 for 5 with two RBI and Shawn Grandmont had two RBI.
Freshman NNU pitcher Joseph Ihli threw a scoreless six and seventh innings with four strikeouts and earned the win.
The Nighthawks have the most wins in a season and the best winning percentage (.810) in program history.
“We’re unbelievably excited, but we feel like we have a couple more boxes to check off,” Schaefer said. “We’re going to celebrate this one, but on Monday we have to get back to work.”