James Nelson compares his journey over the past couple of years to that of George Bailey’s.
In a similar way that the protagonist in the Frank Capra classic It’s A Wonderful Life got the opportunity to see what the world would be like had he never been born, Nelson got a chance to see what his life would be like away from the Northwest Nazarene basketball team. Like Bailey, he also learned he can’t solve his problems by running away from them.
It took a year away from the Nighthawks to see that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.
Given a second chance with the team, Nelson is making the most of it. The sophomore forward has been a reliable sixth man for Northwest Nazarene all season, helping the Nighthawks (11-4) reach the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time in school history. He’ll be on the floor in tonight’s 8:45 first-round game against Point Loma in Golden, Colorado.
“I really am grateful that Coach (Paul) Rush took a chance on me, that the whole coaching staff, the whole university, all my teammates, let me back on the team,” said Nelson. “It really meant a lot to me to be welcomed back the way I was. I wasn’t really expecting that, they really welcomed me back with open arms. And it’s been really humbling to see that.”
After spending a redshirt year last season with Dixie State, Nelson is now Northwest Nazarene’s third-leading scorer, averaging 9.7 points per game, and its leading rebounder, with 5.3 per game. He had a season-high 18 points in Saturday’s 90-75 win at Central Washington, which snapped a three-game losing streak and likely was the difference between Northwest Nazarene getting into the tournament and being left out for another year.
“The last couple of years we’ve had a guy come off the bench in a scoring role and that really is who James is this year for us,” said Rush. “He’s the guy that comes off the bench, the scorer that brings a punch shooting the ball and scoring the ball. We need that every night. He’s a big part of our success. His ability to guard a four and five while at the same time being a really difficult guy to guard on the perimeter makes him really valuable to us.”
Nelson’s relationship with Rush goes back to the days of being coached by him in middle school through the Idaho Select Club Program. It was that early relationship that Rush said was a big reason he was open to bringing Nelson back after he transferred out.
He originally came to Nampa from Salem, Utah, prior to the 2018-19 season, one of six incoming freshmen who all created a tight-nit bond.
“We were super close,” said redshirt sophomore Gabe Murphy, who was also in that recruiting class. “He was the only freshman playing, so that was like the only aspect that we weren’t, because he was traveling. We loved James, he was our guy. He’s a really goofy dude, he’s different and not afraid to be different.”
Nelson averaged 7.5 points and 3.7 rebounds as a freshman, but despite getting significant time on the floor as a freshman, he was struggling in other ways. With an already established dynamic among many of the older players, he often times felt like the chemistry on the court between him and his teammates was off. He also had a lot of anxiety dealing with the transition from a high school athlete, where he was the leading scorer in the State of Utah as a senior, to being a freshman at the college level.
He started to believe that a change a scenery would make his problems go away.
“It just seemed like really just a common sense answer to solve what I was going through,” Nelson said. “But being at Dixie State made me realize that college and college sports life isn’t easy anywhere you go. It’s not all going to be fixed by one decision. It made me take ownership of my life and realize that I have to be in charge of making myself happy and maintain my own spirit.”
Originally the plan was to spend a year at Salt Lake Community College and then hopefully transfer to a NCAA Division I lower to mid-major. But after SLCC coach Todd Phillips took an assistant coaching position at Utah Valley, Nelson started looking elsewhere. He settled on Dixie State, which was in the process of transitioning to a Division I school.
A back injury prevented him from ever playing for the Trailblazers, so Nelson took a medical redshirt year. Instead of helping Dixie State on the court, he acted more as a student manager, filming games and practices, filling water bottles and washing jerseys. He didn’t even have his own locker there.
Having come to grips with the fact that his struggles were going to follow him no matter the location, he originally planned to try and work things out with Dixie State. But in April he was told Dixie State was not renewing his scholarship.
Over his year at Dixie State, he kept in touch with his former teammates at Northwest Nazarene. The school still had a place in his heart and, in a way, still felt like home.
Shortly after losing his scholarship, he was talking with one of those teammates, Sam Roth, about his next move. As a joke, Nelson suggested ‘What if I come back to NNU.’
To his shock, Roth didn’t laugh. Instead, he replied ‘I really think you should do that.’
“I was really caught off guard by that,” Nelson said. “I really started thinking about it, because there obviously were a lot of hurdles involved in that. I transferred away, you could understand if some bridges were burned there. But two days later, I reached out to Coach Rush and told him what was going on and asked him if there were any spots on the team available. I kind of called him with my tail between my legs. I was talking through my experiences and he was good enough to listen to me, even though he didn’t have to.”
They talked for a couple months, with Rush wanting to make sure a return would be the right fit not only for Nelson, but for NNU as well. There was also the issue of recovering from his back injury, caused by a disk bulging into a nerve. But Nelson had the perfect training partner for recovering from an injury.
His cousin, Cleveland Browns defensive end Porter Gustin, suffered three season-ending injuries while he was at USC. Nelson spent the summer working out with Gustin.
“I got to give him credit, he really got me back on track,” said Nelson. “He put me through workouts that did a 180 on my back. I really haven’t had problems since.”
In July, the school officially announced his return. Because of the all the workouts he had done over the past year, he also returned to Northwest Nazarene having gained about 25 pounds of muscle since leaving.
“He put on a ton of muscle when he went to Dixie and came back,” Murphy said. “When he came back, I didn’t recognize him for a second. His back was turned to me and I was like ‘dude you are huge,’ He’s also playing a lot more free these days. His freshman year, I’m not sure if he felt like he was under a lot of pressure, but nowadays he’s playing a lot more freely. A lot about him has changed in a positive way.”
Those changes have shifted his outlook not just on basketball, but on life as well. And in his second go-around with the Nighthawks he’s thriving about as well as he could have ever expected.
“I think the game has slowed down for me a lot,” said Nelson. “Being more physically mature, my body is tough and stronger. But I think I’m also more emotionally and mentally mature, having gone through a lot of bad and challenging experiences throughout my college career. Just being able to put things in perspective and analyze each individual situation, this has been the easiest year of college for me so far.”