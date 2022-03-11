Support Local Journalism


The Northwest Nazarene women’s basketball team’s season came to end Friday, but not without a fight.

The Nighthawks gave GNAC rival Central Washington all it could handle in a 79-74 overtime decision in the NCAA Division II West Region quarterfinal at Pioneer Gymnasium in Hayward, California.

Samantha Bowman led CWU with 24 points and Kizzah Maltezo had 21.

NNU (18-10) led 17-13 after the first quarter. But Central Washington rallied in the second quarter to take a 31-28 lead into halftime.

The Nighthawks regained the lead in the third quarter, pulling even going into the fourth period.

Erin Jenkins led the Nighthawks with 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Teagan Thurman had 12 points and Clare Eubanks and Emma Clark added 10 apiece.

