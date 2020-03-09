The Northwest Nazarene women's basketball team is going to the NCAA Division II Tournament again.
The Nighthawks earned a bid to the West Regional Tournament in Honolulu, where it will be a No. 6 seed. Northwest Nazarene opens the tournament with a game against No. 3 see UC San Diego. The game is scheduled to tipoff at 4 p.m. MDT.
The Nighthawks finished second in the GNAC regular season standings, falling to Western Washington in the GNAC Tournament semifinals. In the loss, Northwest Nazerene starter Erin Jenkins left he game with a knee injury. Her status for the tournament is unknown.
Hawaii Pacific is the top seed and host of the tournament. GNAC foes Alaska Anchorage and Western Washington are the No. 2 and No. 7 seeds, respectively. They will play in the first round with the winner playing the winner of the Northwest Nazarene and UC San Diego game in the second round.