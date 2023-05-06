NNU Softball

The Northwest Nazarene softball team takes a selfie with the trophy after winning the GNAC Tournament title for the second straight year Saturday in Burnaby, British Columbia.

 Ethan Cairns /Simon Fraser Athletics

Freshman Emma Bumatay had a pinch-hit go-ahead home run in the top of the sixth inning, helping to push the Northwest Nazarene softball team to the GNAC Tournament title with a 3-2 win against Western Washington in Saturday’s championship game.

The Nighthawks (36-15) won their second straight conference tournament title and third in the last five years, securing a bid in the NCAA Division II Tournament which begin next weekend with regionals. The NCAA selection show is scheduled for Monday.

