Freshman Emma Bumatay had a pinch-hit go-ahead home run in the top of the sixth inning, helping to push the Northwest Nazarene softball team to the GNAC Tournament title with a 3-2 win against Western Washington in Saturday’s championship game.
The Nighthawks (36-15) won their second straight conference tournament title and third in the last five years, securing a bid in the NCAA Division II Tournament which begin next weekend with regionals. The NCAA selection show is scheduled for Monday.
“We preached all year that we have to grind,” Tori Hensley, who went 2-for-3, said on the GNAC’s YouTube channel after the game. “Sometimes it doesn’t come easy. We’ve got to really work for it, strategize, talk to each other on the offense, talk about what we saw, what is the umpire calling. I thought we did a really good job of being smart and communicating. That ended up working in our favor.”
Bumatay entered the game with one out in the sixth, a runner on first and the game tied at 1. She took a 0-1 pitch deep to centerfield and off the scoreboard at Simon Fraser’s Beedie Field in Burnaby, British Columbia, to plate two runs for the Nighthawks.
It was just her ninth hit of the season in 48 at-bats and the second home run for the true freshman out of Fresno, California.
Western Washington had a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut Northwest Nazarene’s lead down to one, but pitcher Sidney Booth forced a popout to shortstop Clarissa Moreno to end the game and send the Nighthawks into celebration mode.
Booth pitched all seven innings for the Nighthawks, striking out four, and was named the tournament MVP after giving up just two earned runs in 16 innings pitched over three games. Booth had the second no-hitter in GNAC Tournament history — and the fourth in Northwest Nazarene history — in Friday’s 12-0 5-inning semifinals win against Saint Martin’s.
Booth also plated Northwest Nazarene’s first run of the game on a sacrifice fly which scored Moreno in the top of the first inning.
C OF I SOFTBALL TO PLAY FOR CASCADE CONFERENCE TITLE
The College of Idaho softball team advanced to the Cascade Conference championship with a 5-2 win over conference tournament hosts Oregon Tech on Saturday.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The Yotes (46-6) will play a yet to be determined opponent at 2:30 p.m. today in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
It was the second top-5 win in as many days for the No. 6 Yotes, who beat No. Southern Oregon 9-1 on Friday before beating the top-ranked Owls on Saturday.
The College of Idaho got out to an early lead Saturday against Oregon Tech, scoring four runs in the first inning. Haley Loffer stole home, Lexi Navarrete scored on a throwing error from second, then freshman Madelyn Powell hit a two-run home run to make it 4-0 Yotes before the Owls even had a shot at offense.
Powell added a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning, making it 5-0 Yotes.
Katelyn Wilfert and Hannah McNerney combined to hold Oregon Tech to two unearned runs, with Wilfert picking up her 20th win of the season going 4 1-3 innings.
Because they have yet to lose in the double-elimination tournament, the Yotes will have a second chance to win in Sunday’s championship, should they drop the first game.
C OF I BASEBALL GAME PUSHED BACK
The College of Idaho baseball team saw its conference tournament opener postponed a day as rain in the Klamath Falls area wiped out the entire first day of the Cascade Conference Tournament.
The entire tournament shifts back a day with the No. 3-seeded Yotes facing No. 2 British Columbia at noon MDT on Sunday.
Semifinal and elimination bracket games will now be held Monday, with the championship games set for Tuesday.