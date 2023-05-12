Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Northwest Nazarene softball team withstood a late rally by Biola on Friday to stave off elimination and advance to Saturday’s West Region Pod 1 championship with a 3-2 win.

The Nighthawks (38-16) will face Concordia Irvine at 1 p.m. MDT in Irvine, Calif,, needing to beat the Golden Eagles twice to win the West Regional Championship.

Recommended for you

Load comments