The Northwest Nazarene softball team withstood a late rally by Biola on Friday to stave off elimination and advance to Saturday’s West Region Pod 1 championship with a 3-2 win.
The Nighthawks (38-16) will face Concordia Irvine at 1 p.m. MDT in Irvine, Calif,, needing to beat the Golden Eagles twice to win the West Regional Championship.
Concordia Irvine advanced to the pod championship by beating the Nighthawks 3-2 earlier in the day.
Facing elimination against Biola, the Nighthawks scored three runs in the fifth inning on RBI hits from Clarissa Moreno and Sindey Booth and a sacrifice fly by Madison Felter, making it 3-1.
Biola got a run back in the bottom of the seventh inning off a two-out error, which scored a run and put runners on first and third.
Tori Hensley came to the circle after that and forced a popout to end the game.
NIGHTHAWKS BASEBALL RALLY FALLS SHORT
A comeback effort from the Northwest Nazarene baseball team came up short, as the Nighthawks saw their season come to an end with a 5-4 loss to Western Oregon in the GNAC Tournament Championship.
The Nighthawks (24-29) came into the day needing two wins against the Wolves to win the GNAC Championship and secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament, but Western Oregon jumped out to a 5-0 lead that Northwest Nazarene wasn’t able to claw its way back from in the late innings.
Northwest Nazarene scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth, getting its first on a wild pitch before Manny Casillas plated a second run with an RBI single.
Tyler Best had a sacrifice fly in the seventh and Shane Jamison added an RBI single later in the inning to cut the deficit to one, but the Nighthawks were unable to get the tying run.
In the eighth, Northwest Nazarene got a runner to third before a strikeout ended the threat and then hit into a double play in the ninth after getting Kaleb Karpstein on with a leadoff walk.