A pair of former local high school standouts are returning to the Treasure Valley.
The Northwest Nazarene women's basketball team announced the signings of two transfers, guard Lydia Nieto and forward Nyalam Thabach, on Thursday. Nieto, a Bishop Kelly graduate, transfers in from Azusa Pacific, while Thabach, a Borah High graduate, comes to Nampa after one season at NCAA Division I UC Santa Barbara.
“They're both really good players and really good people who are going to fit into our family atmosphere and our culture and community at NNU,” said Nighthawks coach Steve Steele. “We've struggled, honestly, to get and keep the best local players in the area. A lot of time the best players in the state, especially in this area, are looking to go Division I or get out of state and go play (somewhere else). So I think it's a cool trend that we're starting to get those kids to come back and recognize what a value it is, what a great opportunity they have to play at NNU.”
Both Nieto and Thabach will be eligible to play immediately for NNU, bringing the number of Idaho natives on the Nighthawks' roster this upcoming season to five. Emma Clark (Melba High) and McKenna Emerson (Eagle High) will both return as sophomores next season, while Analynn Bohner will be an incoming freshman after signing with NNU in December out of Eagle High.
“There's talent here right now, there's some good coaching in the area,” Steele said. “I think that kids who aren't considering us are missing out. It's exciting to see that people are starting to recognize this is a good place to be and we should be considered as highly as any other schools they would be considering. I think we even need to be considered against some of the Division I schools that those kids are considering.”
Nieto was a two-time Idaho 4A State Player of the Year at Bishop Kelly before spending the last two seasons at Azusa Pacific. As a freshman, she hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the NCAA Division II West Region Championship game to give the Cougars a 65-63 win against Alaska Anchorage and send Azusa Pacific to the Elite Eight.
“She's always been that way,” Steele said. “With her high school team, with her club team, she's always hit big shots coming up through the ranks here locally.”
Taking advantage of injuries at the point guard position, Nieto appeared in all 34 games for the Cougars in 2018-19, averaging 5.3 points per game and 2.2 rebounds. She had 11 points for the Cougars in a 77-63 loss to Northwest Nazarene early in her freshman season.
This past season, she appeared in 19 games, averaging 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds. Steele said he expects Nieto to be a combo guard with an ability to play at the point or as a shooting guard.
“We lost three veteran players and we have no seniors on next year's roster,” Steele said. “So somebody that's played in big games and hit big shots, obviously that adds value to our roster and to our culture.”
Thabach is expected to give the Nighthawks an additional presence in the post after Clare Eubanks had a breakout season as a freshman for the Nighthawks at center. Listed at 6-feet, 2-inches on the UC Santa Barbara roster, she will be the tallest player for the Nighthawks since Steele took over as coach in 2016.
“This year we were very shallow at the post position, a very guard-dominated team,” Steele said. “So the first thing she brings is just size. She's 6-2, but she probably plays more like 6-3, 6-4 and she can still play at the pace we want to play. She can play inside and outside. So she brings a pretty great dynamic, along with her size.”
In 27 games for UC Santa Barbara in 2019-20, she was averaging 1.9 points per game and 2.7 rebounds. The Gauchos had been the No. 2 seed in the Big West Conference Tournament and were scheduled to face Hawaii in the semifinals before the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In her senior season at Borah High, Thabach averaged 19.7 points per game and 13 rebounds, earning First-Team All-5A SIC and First-Team 5A All-State honors.
The additions of Nieto and Thabach bring Northwest Nazarene's signing class for the 2020-21 season to five. The Nighthawks signed three incoming freshmen in November. In addition to Bohner, a guard, the Nighthawks signed Teagan Thurman, a forward from California and Bailey Dickerson, a forward from Oregon.
The five will join a team that went 22-7 and earned a trip to the NCAA West Region Tournament for the third year in a row in March. That tournament was canceled before the Nighthawks' opening round game against UC San Diego due to COVID-19 concerns. Northwest Nazarene is expected to bring back 10 players in 2020-21, including three starters.
“We've added talent, we've added size, we've added experience,” Steele said. “Obviously that's how they fill the holes that we left. That being said, they're different than the players we lost. So they're going to bring something different, but I think both kids are bringing something very exciting.”