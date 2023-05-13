NNU Softball

Northwest Nazarene's Abigail Gagnon celebrates after an RBI hit during a NCAA Division II West Regional game against Concordia Irvine on Saturday in Irvine, Calif.

 Josh Burkholder/Northwest Nazarene University

Clarissa Moreno gave the Northwest Nazarene a shot at a regional championship with a walkoff home run Saturday, but the Nighthawks saw their season end later in the day with a 3-1 loss to Concordia Irvine in the decisive game of the NCAA Division II West Regional Pod 1 Finals.

The Nighthawks (39-17) came into the day needing two wins against the Golden Eagles to advance to next week’s Super Regionals, but instead saw their season come to an end after surpassing last year’s team to break the wins in a season program record.

