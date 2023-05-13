Clarissa Moreno gave the Northwest Nazarene a shot at a regional championship with a walkoff home run Saturday, but the Nighthawks saw their season end later in the day with a 3-1 loss to Concordia Irvine in the decisive game of the NCAA Division II West Regional Pod 1 Finals.
The Nighthawks (39-17) came into the day needing two wins against the Golden Eagles to advance to next week’s Super Regionals, but instead saw their season come to an end after surpassing last year’s team to break the wins in a season program record.
Northwest Nazarene picked up a 3-1 against Concordia Irvine in the first game of the day, with Moreno hitting a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Nighthawks got an RBI single in the fourth inning from Charlotte Forniss and led 1-0 until the Golden Eagles tied the game in the top of the seventh inning.
Sidney Booth earned the complete game win in the circle for the Nighthawks, allowing four hits while striking out five.
The Nighthawks got out to an early lead in the second game with Abigail Gagnon hitting an RBI single in the first inning to put Northwest Nazarene ahead 1-0.
Concordia Irvine took the lead in the fourth inning with a two-run home run by Rylie Rohr and Missy Nemeth added an insurance run with an RBI double in the sixth.