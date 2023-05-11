NNU Softball

The Northwest Nazarene softball team surrounds Kellcie Adams (back white helmet) after she hits off a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth inning to help the Nighthawks beat Cal State San Bernardino 1-0 on Thursday in Irvine, Calif.

 Josh Burkholder/Northwest Nazarene Athletics

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kellcie Adams took a one-out bases loaded pitch to centerfield for an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning on Thursday, giving the Northwest Nazarene softball team a 1-0 walkoff win over Cal State San Bernardino in its NCAA Division II Tournament opener.

“It was very exciting, I’ve never done anything like that,” Adams said in a postgame press conference. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates getting on before me. I knew if I couldn’t get on, my teammate behind me was going to.”

Recommended for you

Load comments