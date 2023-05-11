The Northwest Nazarene softball team surrounds Kellcie Adams (back white helmet) after she hits off a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth inning to help the Nighthawks beat Cal State San Bernardino 1-0 on Thursday in Irvine, Calif.
Kellcie Adams took a one-out bases loaded pitch to centerfield for an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning on Thursday, giving the Northwest Nazarene softball team a 1-0 walkoff win over Cal State San Bernardino in its NCAA Division II Tournament opener.
“It was very exciting, I’ve never done anything like that,” Adams said in a postgame press conference. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates getting on before me. I knew if I couldn’t get on, my teammate behind me was going to.”
The Nighthawks (37-15) advance in the double elimination West Region 1 Tournament, where they will face Concordia Irvine at noon MDT Friday in Irvine, California. The winner will advance to the pod championship on Saturday.
Sidney Booth pitched all nine innings for Northwest Nazarene, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. Singles in the second and ninth innings were the only hits she gave up, while Booth was also charged with a walk and a hit batter. She pitched the entire game with the score at 0-0.
“I was just hanging on my teammates,” Booth said in the press conference. “I knew they had my back and I knew we would get the right hits.”
CSU San Bernardino pitcher Samantha Vargas was able to hold the Nighthawks to four hits, but gave up six walks.
“Offensively, we stuck with our approach and that was big,” coach Rich Wagner said in the postgame press conference. “We didn’t strike out against her, we put the ball in play and we had a lot of opportunities.”
Vargas’ sixth walk came against Booth to lead off the ninth inning, before Silio Church pinch ran for her. Church advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt then got to third on a Emma Bumatay single before coming home on Adams’ hit.
“My two at-bats before that, I walked, so I’d seen quite a few pitches,” Adams said. “I had a feeling she was going to throw what she did and I just stuck my bat out there.”
NNU BASEBALL GOES 1-1 AT GNAC TOURNAMENTThe Northwest Nazarene baseball team beat Central Washington 8-5 in their first game at the GNAC Tournament on Thursday, but will need to beat Western Oregon twice today if it hopes to win the tournament title.
The Wolves also beat Central Washington 5-4 in the three-team round robin play before taking a 4-1 win later in the day in the defacto opener of a three-game series between the two teams.
The Wolves and Nighthawks (24-28) will play at 1 p.m. MDT Friday in Lacey, Washington. If Northwest Nazarene wins, they will face off again at 4 p.m. in the decisive game.
Against Central Washington, Northwest Nazarene got out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, with Tyer Best capping the scoring in the frame with a two-run double.
Best added RBI singles in the fifth and seven to finish with four in the game.
Against Western Oregon, the Wolves scored two runs in the second inning before Levi Cummings extended the lead to 3-0 with a solo home run in the third.
Manny Casillas cut the lead to 3-1 with a RBI single for Northwest Nazarene in the top of the sixth, but AJ Cortese responded with an RBI double in the bottom of the frame.
BOISE STATE FALLS IN MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNEY OPENER
San Jose State’s Jenessa Ullegue had a two-run double in the top of the seventh, giving the Spartans the lead on their way to an upset victory over top-seeded Boise State in the first round of the Mountain West Softball Tournament.
The Broncos fall to a must-win situation in the double elimination today, needing a win against San Diego State or Nevada at 4 p.m. MDT today in San Diego.
Boise State (31-16) took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Abby Bumcrot, but the Spartans took control with a three-run seventh. Alyssa Graham tied the game with an RBI single, then scored on Ullegue’s hit.
Alycia Flores had a solo home run for Boise State in the third.