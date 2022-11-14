...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Northwest Nazarene men's soccer players celebrate after pulling an upset late Saturday evening.
Hours after returning to Idaho following their upset of top-seeded Cal State LA on Saturday night, Northwest Nazarene men's soccer has learned where they will be headed for the third round of the NCAA Championships in San Antonio, Texas, at St. Mary's University.
The eighth-seeded Nighthawks (14-3-3) will square off with four-seed Cal State Dominguez Hills (15-1-5) of Carson, California, on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. MST.
St. Mary's, the two-seed in Super Region 4, will host the regional semifinals and final as the top remaining seed it advanced with a second-round victory over Midwestern State on Sunday. They will face off with three-seed Colorado State Pueblo on Thursday, with the winner to face the victor of NNU and CSUDH on Saturday.
The Nighthawks have reached the third round, or regional semifinal, for the first time in program history after advancing past nine-seed West Texas A&M in penalties last Thursday before their historic 2-1 defeat of the defending national champion Cal-State LA. In NNU's only previous NCAA postseason appearance in 2014, it won an opening game before falling in the second round.
NNU hung tough with CSULA for the first half, keeping the score knotted at 0-0 despite being outshot.
The Nighthawks broke through first when Luka Juodkunaitis scored in the 55th minute off a corner kick from Jonathan Cardona.
The Golden Eagles tied the score at 1-1 in the 75th minute.
A minute later, NNU's Ethan Atterberry split a pair of defenders and fed the ball to Juodkunaitis, who tucked a kick inside the near post for a 2-1 lead.
CSULA managed a corner and two more shot attempts over the final 14 minutes, but neither attempt was on goal as the Nighthawks pulled off the stunning upset.
It was the second time in his career that Juodkunaitis scored twice in a match.