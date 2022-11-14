NNU SOCCER

Northwest Nazarene men's soccer players celebrate after pulling an upset late Saturday evening.

 Courtesy photo

Hours after returning to Idaho following their upset of top-seeded Cal State LA on Saturday night, Northwest Nazarene men's soccer has learned where they will be headed for the third round of the NCAA Championships in San Antonio, Texas, at St. Mary's University.

The eighth-seeded Nighthawks (14-3-3) will square off with four-seed Cal State Dominguez Hills (15-1-5) of Carson, California, on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. MST.

