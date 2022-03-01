The Northwest Nazarene women’s and men’s basketball teams head to the GNAC Tournament with renewed hopes of extending their postseasons.
For the sixth straight season, the NNU women (18-8) are in the GNAC Tournament, earning the four-seed for the postseason.
As the fourth seed, NNU will meet No. 5 Montana State Billings in the quarterfinals at noon on Thursday at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington.
The Nighthawks defeated MSU-Billings Saturday, 86-76, to conclude the regular season.
With the conference shifting to include all 10 teams in the tournament due to multiple regular season games not contested, the tournament will be played over four days instead of three and will take place at two sites, the original host of Saint Martin's along with the addition of Seattle Pacific in Seattle.
All games at the tournament will be streamed live at GNAC.tv.
After being picked fifth in the conference preseason poll despite their NCAA Tournament run a year ago, NNU’s men defied expectations and achieved their highest-ever finish at second place in the GNAC standings, and will take the No. 2 seed into the tournament.
The Nighthawks (12-8) are arguably the hottest team heading into the tournament, having won their last four games and seven of their last eight contests.
NNU will have to wait until Wednesday to find out its quarterfinal opponent. The Nighthawks will face the winner of a first-round matchup Wednesday between seventh-seeded Simon Fraser and No. 10 seed Alaska Fairbanks.
NNU’s opener Thursday will be at Seattle Pacific at 5:15 p.m.
Other first-round matchups in the women’s and men’s tournaments can be found in the local scoreboard on B3.
Like the women, the men’s tournament games can be streamed live on GNAC.tv.