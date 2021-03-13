Cinderella is still dancing.
The Northwest Nazarene men's basketball team upset No. 1-ranked Colorado Mesa 74-54 on Saturday — and it wasn't even close.
The win sets up an NCAA Division II tournament regional final and Sweet 16 matchup against sixth-ranked and host Colorado School of the Mines. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Ezekiel Alley was on first for the Nighthawks (13-4). He made 6 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with a career high 30 points.
The Nighthawks had the Mavericks (21-2) on their heels from the outset.
NNU made 11 of 21 from 3-point range.
A 14-3 run gave NNU its biggest lead at 65-41 with 5:23 remaining. The Nighthawks dictated the pace throughout the final 20 minutes.
In the first half, NNU came out afire. After the Mavericks led briefly at 4-3, the Nighthawks went on a 15-0 run for an 18-4 lead.
A 3-pointer by Alley made it 24-10 with 7:47 to go in the first half.
Then the Nighthawks got a little sloppy, allowing Colorado Mesa to pull within seven at 31-24 late.
But another 3-pointer from Alley — he was 3 for 3 from long range in the opening half — allowed NNU to take a 34-24 lead into halftime. Alley had 13 points in the first half.
The Mavericks scored 12 points off nine NNU turnovers in the first half.
George Reidy supported Alley's incredible effort with 17 points.
FRIDAY: NNU 85, POINT LOMA 73
Five years ago, Sam Roth took a recruiting trip to Northwest Nazarene, not sure the school had much interest in him and, in all honesty, not sure how much interest he had in it.
On Friday, the fifth-year senior couldn't be more sure he made the correct choice as he lead the Nighthawks to a win in their first-ever NCAA Division II Tournament appearance.
Roth finished with a season-high 18 points, just the third time this season he’s reached double digits, as the No. 5-seeded Nighthawks topped No. 4 Point Loma in the first round of the West Regional Tournament.
“It’s just such a good way to end, and luckily we’re not done yet,” said Roth. “This whole weekend and really the whole year has been so fun. Really the whole team has come together and we’ve genuinely liked being around each other, which makes it so much better.”
“We worked all year for this, talking about the national tournament since Day 1,” said senior Ezekiel Alley, who led Northwest Nazarene with 20 points. “We put in a lot of work and to have it show out in front of everyone today, it’s very exciting to see us get rewarded for it.”
Alley helped secure the win, making 10 of 10 free throws in the final four minutes, eight of which came in the final 1:02. But it was Roth who scored 12 of his points in the first half, helping the Nighthawks build a 21-point lead which they rode to victory.
The last remaining player on the Nighthawks’ roster from the Scott Flemming era, Roth showed up in Nampa from Salem, Oregon, on the instance of his mother. A connection with another Christian school allowed him to get a deal on tuition and she wanted him to check out the campus.
Upon arriving, he joined in during an open gym session at the Johnson Sports Center. His defensive performance in an open gym caught the eye of coaches and Flemming offered him a partial scholarship. He remained on partial scholarship during his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons before earning a full scholarship prior to the 2018-19 season, Rush's second as head coach.
The rest is history, leading up to his performance on Friday. He entered the game averaging 5.8 points per game this season, and 6.1 for his career. He finished two points shy of matching his career high.
“It brings tears to my eyes, because I’m so proud of him,” said Rush, who was an assistant under Flemming when Roth came to the school. “He’s worked so hard and he just does everything that impacts winning. Not just in practices and in games, but just the way he leads our team and leads our locker room. ... There’s just 1,000 things that he does that never show up on any sort of stat sheet that help us have a great program here. For him, in a NCAA game to show everybody how amazing and capable he is as a basketball player, I think is God’s way of rewarding him for everything he’s done behind the scenes for the last five years.”
Down 7-5, Gabe Murphy sparked an 11-0 run with a layup that helped Northwest Nazarene get a lead. It was right after that run ended with a Myles Franklin layup that Roth started getting in on the scoring action. On the Nighthawks’ next possession, he hit a 3-pointer to make it 19-9. He hit a layup to extend it to 23-9 with about 10 minutes left in the half. After back-to-back buckets by the Sea Lions, Roth hit a 3-pointer and then a layup after a Point Loma offensive foul which sparked another 11-0 run. That run was capped by a layup by Roth with 5:37 to go in the half, making it 34-13.
“I think my teammates kept finding me, which gives me more confidence, and the shots went in,” said Roth, who finished 8 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. “I don’t really take too much stock in how I’m feeling, I shoot a lot of similar shots every game. Tonight, they were going in. I had a lot of open looks, Kobe (Terashima) and (Alley) were getting me the ball and the shots went in.”
That lead proved beneficial when the Sea Lions mounted a number of comeback attempts throughout the rest of the game. It ended up providing a bit of a cushion that allowed the Nighthawks to stay ahead by double digits the rest of the way.
“We were really comfortable,” said Alley “We were saying to each other don’t panic. Basketball is a game of runs, so we tried to stay poised and keep doing what we do.”