The Northwest Nazarene men's basketball team was given the eighth seed in the West Region at the NCAA Division II tournament on Sunday and will face top-seed and region host Point Loma on Friday in the opening round.
The Nighthawks (15-14) earned the GNAC automatic bid after claiming the conference championship with a 65-57 win against Saint Martin's on Saturday. Their reward was a trip to San Diego, where they will will be squaring off with the PacWest Champion and No. 4 ranked team in the country, the Sea Lions (27-3) at Point Loma's Golden Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. MST.
The other selections in the West Regional are two-seed and CCAA Champion Cal State San Bernardino (27-3), three-seed Azusa Pacific (22-7), four-seed Saint Martin's (24-6), five-seed Academy of Art (21-9), six-seed Cal State San Marcos (19-10), and seven-seed Montana State Billings (20-9).
The Nighthawks will be making their second appearance in the NCAA Tournament. NNU earned an at-large bid in the COVID-shortened 2021 season two years ago and went on to win a pair of games and reach the Sweet 16 in their only appearance prior to Sunday's official announcement.
The Nighthawks needed to win three games at the GNAC Tournament to get a bid to the NCAA Tournament. As the sixth and lowest seed, they were undisputedly on the outside looking in of the NCAA postseason.
However, NNU took down the top three seeds in the GNAC tourney in order, defeating three-seed Seattle Pacific on Thursday, two-seed Montana State Billings on Friday, and top-seed Saint Martin's on Saturday.