NNU Saint Martin's

Northwest Nazarene's Ryzin Bergersen looks to drive to the net during the GNAC championship game against Saint Martin's on Saturday in Bellingham, Wash.

 Western Washington University Photo

The Northwest Nazarene men's basketball team was given the eighth seed in the West Region at the NCAA Division II tournament on Sunday and will face top-seed and region host Point Loma on Friday in the opening round.

The Nighthawks (15-14) earned the GNAC automatic bid after claiming the conference championship with a 65-57 win against Saint Martin's on Saturday. Their reward was a trip to San Diego, where they will will be squaring off with the PacWest Champion and No. 4 ranked team in the country, the Sea Lions (27-3) at Point Loma's Golden Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. MST.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

