Magic isn't anything new to the Northwest Nazarene baseball team.
The Nighthawks found a little Thursday after trailing 6-2 early. NNU rallied to score seven runs in the final three innings to take down Cal Poly Pomona 10-7 in an NCAA West Regional opener in San Diego.
With the win, the fourth-seeded Nighthawks advance to Friday and will take on top seed Point Loma at noon. Depending on the result of Thursday’s second game, Point Loma could be facing elimination if they lose to fifth-seeded Pomona. If the Sea Lions defeat the Broncos, though, NNU and PLNU will play a best-of-three series to determine the regional winner.
Cal Poly Pomona got to NNU starter Brock Moffitt early, scoring two in the first, one in the second, and two more in the third. The Nighthawks were able to get two of their own in the bottom of the second though, as Colton Moore drilled an RBI double down the right field line and Parker Price added a sacrifice fly.
Joseph Ihli came in to pitch in the fourth for NNU, and after a shaky start where he gave up a run in that inning, he went on to retire the side in order in the fifth, sixth, and seventh frames.
Down 6-2 going into the bottom of the fourth, NNU’s bats had some work to do, and the rally was kick-started by senior center fielder Ryan Dearing. Dearing came up with two outs in the inning and belted his first home run as a Nighthawk to cut it to 6-3.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
In the sixth, Alex Salsman and Rumble Reyes led off the inning with back-to-back singles before Grant Kerry drove in Salsman with a sacrifice fly. NNU cut the deficit to one before the inning was over, as Tyler Best drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-5.
The CCAA Pitcher of the Year for Pomona, Will Rudy, was taken out of the game after the sixth and gave way to CPP’s top reliever, Matt Orozco, who entered the game with a 1.93 ERA.
NNU teed off on Orozco, though, with Duke Pahukoa and Salsman launching back-to-back homers to start the inning. Before the frame was over, Dearing added his second RBI of the day with a hard-hit single to center, scoring Reyes to make it 8-6.
The NNU staff totaled 11 strikeouts, with Moffitt getting four, Ihli three, and two apiece from McFadden and Holtzclaw.
NNU compiled 15 hits in the win, their highest total since registering 21 in a 17-4 win over Central Washington on April 8.