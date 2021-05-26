The Northwest Nazarene baseball team is living a dream.
The Nighthawks earned not only their first NCAA Division II tournament appearance last weekend, they're set to host a three-team West Regional beginning today.
The regional kicks off with third-seeded Western Oregon meeting the second-seeded Nighthawks at noon. The winner advances to Friday and the loser turns around to take on top-seeded Azusa Pacific at 3:30 in the double-elimination bracket.
For the first time this spring fans will be allowed at NNU.
NNU won the GNAC tournament in 2016, but the Nighthawks but the conference didn't have an automatic berth to the NCAA Division II tournament.
The Nighthawks have enjoyed the best season in their 21-year Division II history. NNU is 31-7 overall.
The Nighthawks have been in the NCBWA Top-25 nearly all season, climbing as high as sixth in the nation for one week in early May.
Outfielder Grant Kerry (.369 BA, 11 home runs and 48 RBI) was named the GNAC Newcomer of the Year and First Team All-Region, while NNU coach Joe Schaefer earned Coach of the Year honors both regionally and in the conference.
NNU closer Max Holtzclaw (2.45 ERA, .95 WHIP, 4-0 record, five saves, 22 innings pitched, 37 strikeouts) also received First Team All-Region and All-GNAC honors, while third baseman Shawn Grandmont (.329, 41 runs, nine HR, 54 RBI, 22 stolen bases), second baseman Colton Moore (.271 BA, 40 runs, 11 doubles, seven homers, 32 RBI), utility/pitcher Ben Johnson (.333, 21 runs, 15 RBI, 4.45 ERA, 3-0 pitching record, 22 strikeouts), and starting pitcher Kyle Ethridge (4.02 ERA, 6-1 record, 1.14 WHIP, 53.2 IP, 74 K's, 14 BB) were each named Second Team All-Region and First Team All-GNAC.
NNU did not play Azusa Pacific this season, and has not faced the Cougars since splitting a four-game series in California in 2016. The Nighthawks did square off with Western Oregon for a four-game GNAC series this year, splitting the series 2-2. NNU and WOU were supposed to play in Monmouth at the end of the regular season, as well as in the conference tournament, but the Wolves had to back out of both weekends due to health and safety protocols.
This is Azusa Pacific's fifth NCAA Regionals appearance, all coming in the last seven seasons. During regional play, the Cougars have amassed a 10-8 record, but they have not been able to win the regional and advance to the championships.
Azusa Pacific (33-8) has been nationally ranked all season long and won the PacWest automatic qualifier last weekend with a 4-0 sweep of Academy of Art and Hawai'i Hilo.
APU currently ranks second in Division II in home runs as a team with 99 and is currently enjoying a 10-game winning streak, their second longest of the season.
All-West Region and PacWest Player of the Year Osvaldo Tovalin leads the team with a .402 average with 14 homers and 49 RBI. Tovalin won the Triple Crown in 24 conference games, hitting .442 with 10 homers and 36 RBI.
The Cougars have eight starters in their lineup hitting over .340 this season. Among other standouts, Casey Dykstra and Aaron Roose have been designated as First-Team All-West Region selections and First-Team All-PacWest. Dykstra is hitting .397 with 10 homers and an OBP of .497 while Roose is hitting .358 with 12 homers and 44 RBI out of the leadoff spot.
Starting pitcher AJ Woodall was awarded All-West Region and PacWest Pitcher of the Year and is currently 8-0 with a 2.02 ERA and 65 strikeouts over 66.2 innings. He hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his 11 outings and has three shutout performances on the season.
This regional marks Western Oregon's seventh appearance in the NCAA postseason and first since the 2012 season. They have compiled a 5-14 overall record in regional action. The Wolves bring a 20-6 record into the tourney.
Connor McCord was tabbed the GNAC Player of the Year and Mike Peterson (6-0) as the GNAC Pitcher of the Year lead the Wolves. McCord's .395 average, nine HR and 33 RBI lead an offense that holds a .328 average and have nine players on the regular roster hitting over .300.