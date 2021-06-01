Winning a national championship wasn’t supposed to be easy, right?
Seeds were announced Tuesday for the NCAA Division II National Baseball Championships at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., and the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks were given the eighth and final seed.
That means a matchup with top-seeded Central Missouri in the opening round on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The Nighthawks qualified after winning the West Region title in dramatic come-from-behind fashion last weekend.
The eight-team, double-elimination tournament will take place from June 5-12. Fans will be able to attend and admission is free for all games. Links for live streaming will be provided on the NNU baseball schedule page.
NNU was the first team to clinch a spot in the final eight, winning the West Region last Saturday with a 12-6 victory over Western Oregon.
The Nighthawks are the first GNAC program to ever win a regional baseball title and advance to the national championships. They are also the first team at NNU to win a regional championship in any sport.
The seven other teams joining NNU are: Seton Hill, Central Missouri, Southern New Hampshire, Trevecca Nazarene, Tampa, Angelo State and Wingate.