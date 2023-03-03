NNU Hoops

Northwest Nazarene's Aaron Murphy celebrates following a win against Montana State-Billings in the GNAC Tournament semifinals on Friday in Bellingham, Washington.

 Imogene Eagan/Western Washington University

For the first time in program history, the Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team will be playing for a GNAC Tournament title.

Behind their stingiest defensive performance of the season, the Nighthawks advanced to their first GNAC Championship game on Friday, beating Montana State-Billings 54-38 in the semifinals. Northwest Nazarene (14-14) will face top-seeded Saint Martin’s at 6 p.m. today in Bellingham, Washington, for the title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

