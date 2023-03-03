For the first time in program history, the Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team will be playing for a GNAC Tournament title.
Behind their stingiest defensive performance of the season, the Nighthawks advanced to their first GNAC Championship game on Friday, beating Montana State-Billings 54-38 in the semifinals. Northwest Nazarene (14-14) will face top-seeded Saint Martin’s at 6 p.m. today in Bellingham, Washington, for the title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
“This is why we play from November,” sophomore Tru Allen said at a postgame press conference. “We put the work in all fall and this is what we planned on when we got together with this new group. If we keep going, it’s a blessing. It’s fun, this is March. We’ve had our ups and downs but it’s survive and advance. Hopefully we keep it going.”
The Nighthawks held the Yellowjackets to just 28% shooting from the field, including 1 for 16 from 3-point range. Montana State-Billings scored 19 points in each half.
“There were some games earlier this season where I’m thinking ‘how can we win a game if we’re only scoring 50,’” Northwest Nazarene coach Paul Rush said. “Our first game of the season, we’re at Point Loma and we’re only scoring 50 points. And on a night that really matters we score 50 and it was enough. We hang our hat on the defensive end and when you go out and guard, you can go win some games in March.”
Aaron Murphy led the Nighthawks with 16 points and six rebounds, while Ryzin Bergersen scored nine, also pulling down six boards. Gabe Murphy had three steals, leading a 12-steal effort from the Nighthawks. Northwest Nazarene forced 21 turnovers total.
“We’ve preached it from the beginning of the year, we knew our identity was going to be defense,” said Allen. “Even if it’s not going on offense, we have to stay down and keep going. The defense will always get the offense going. Twenty-one turnovers are a lot, but we forced a lot all year.”
The Nighthawks also dominated the game down low, beating Montana State-Billings in the paint 36-16.
“The game plan was to pound the ball in the paint,” said Aaron Murphy. “That’s a credit to our coaching staff, that’s a credit to the work we put in during the season.”
Two years ago, Northwest Nazarene made its first-ever NCAA Division II Tournament in program history, advancing to the West Regional Championship. This year, the Nighthawks battled through a .500 season to grab the sixth and final spot in the conference tournament.
After two upsets over the past two days, Northwest Nazarene stands on the doorstep of locking up its second bid in three years, and the belief within the program is as high as it has been all year.
“I really believe in this group,” Rush said. “We sat in our film room probably two months ago and talked about that it won’t surprise me if we’re playing for a national championship. If we do what we’re capable of, we can make that kind of run. Getting that automatic qualifier bid and keeping that run going is exciting and a lot of fun. But it’s not something that’s unattainable, not something that hasn’t been planned on and worked toward.”