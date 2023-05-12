After eight years of overseeing several Northwest Nazarene athletic programs take a step to the next level, Athletic Director Kelli Lindley will move into a role leading the school’s external relations department.
The school announced Friday that Lindley will be promoted to vice president for external relations, effective July 1, and a national search for a new athletic director will begin immediately.
"It has been a great privilege to serve within NNU Athletics and work alongside our exceptional coaches, staff and faculty," Lindley said in a release. "I also have loved being a part of our NNU community and getting to know our amazing alumni, fan and constituency base who have proven themselves to be loyal, generous and encouraging through the highs and lows of college athletics and higher ed. I am excited to now serve in a different capacity on campus, continuing to strive to live out NNU's unique transformational mission and impacting our students in meaningful and eternal ways."
Lindley, who has been at Northwest Nazarene since 2000, took over as athletic director in 2015 after being promoted from associated athletic director and NCAA compliance officer. She had also spent 12 years as Northwest Nazarene’s women’s basketball coach, leading the Nighthawks, then known as the Crusaders, to a 202-131 record and five NCAA Division II Tournament appearances.
At the time of her promotion to athletic director, Northwest Nazarene was coming off a big year in athletics, with the men’s soccer team coming off its first NCAA Division II tournament appearance, the volleyball team coming off its second-ever NCAA appearance and the men’s basketball team coming off an 11-7 record in GNAC play, tied for the best conference record in the GNAC era.
The progress of the athletic department has only continued to explode since then.
Lindley's hires as athletic director have included Paul Rush, who has led the men’s basketball team to its first two NCAA Tournament appearances, baseball coach Joe Schaefer, who led the Nighthawks to the College World Series in 2021, women’s basketball coach Steve Steele, who has led Northwest Nazarene to four NCAA Tournament bids and its first two GNAC titles and men’s soccer coach John Powell, who in his second season this fall led Northwest Nazarene to its first GNAC title.
Other highlights for Northwest Nazarene over the last eight years include first GNAC titles and NCAA Tournament appearances for the softball in 2018, which has only continued to grow since and a 11-0 record for the women’s soccer team during the COVID-19 delayed and shortened spring 2021 season.
According to the release from Northwest Nazarene, the past eight years has also seen unprecedented academic honors by Northwest Nazarene student-athletes and being able to secure several lead gifts that have been able to spur various projects in the athletics department. She also reestablished the Nighthawks Athletic Association.
"I am thrilled that Ms. Lindley has agreed to step into the role as NNU's next Vice President for External Relations, and I am convinced that she will be extremely effective in this role," Northwest Nazarene President Joel Pearsall said in the release. "Kelli has proven herself to be an exceptional leader in her prior roles as Head Women's Basketball Coach, Associate Athletic Director and Athletic Director, and I believe that those roles have uniquely prepared her to serve as an NNU Vice President."