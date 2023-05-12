Kelli Lindley named Northwest Nazarene Director of Athletics

Kelli Lindley is congratulated following a press conference where she was named as the new Director of Athletics for Northwest Nazarene University. on March 16, 2015,

 Idaho Press File Photo

After eight years of overseeing several Northwest Nazarene athletic programs take a step to the next level, Athletic Director Kelli Lindley will move into a role leading the school’s external relations department.

The school announced Friday that Lindley will be promoted to vice president for external relations, effective July 1, and a national search for a new athletic director will begin immediately.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

