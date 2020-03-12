About 15 minutes before wrapping up practice on Thursday in Honolulu, the Northwest Nazarene women's basketball team's coaching staff got word that the NCAA Division II Tournament had been canceled.
Rather than wrapping up practice early, the coaches decided to let the Nighthawks end practice with a couple of fun drills the players had enjoyed throughout the season before calling the team over and telling them their season was over.
“It was just dead silent, which is not normal for us,” Northwest Nazarene coach Steve Steele said about the reaction in the room. “It set in very quickly and hit the seniors the hardest. There were a lot of tears from every kid.”
The tournament was one of the many tournaments canceled by the NCAA, which canceled all of its winter and spring sports championships on Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Nighthawks had been set to play UC San Diego at 4 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the West Region. Instead, Northwest Nazarene saw its three seniors, Avery Albrecht, Marina Valles and Zoe Wessels, have their careers end at the conclusion of practice.
“I feel sorry for all of my players, but especially my seniors,” Steele said. “It's just no warning and all of a sudden the season is over. Usually they get a chance to earn (the right to keep playing). I think they've earned the right to keep playing. To have it taken from them, I feel for them.”
Northwest Nazarene athletics as a whole came to a halt shortly after the NCAA made the announcement, as the Great Northwestern Athletic Conference member CEOs voted to suspend all spring sports activities until further notice. Nighthawks teams are currently in the middle of their baseball, softball and golf seasons, with the outdoor track and field season having been scheduled to start Saturday.
The women's basketball team had been the lone team still competing for Northwest Nazarene from the winter season, having posted a 22-7 record, including a 17-3 record in GNAC play. The Nighthawks earned the No. 6 seed in the West Regional Tournament, with Steele feeling confident going into the game.
“I think we were in a really good place to make a deep run,” said Steele. “We had said all year that we were going to be ready to play our best basketball of the year in March, and I think that's where we were at. So to have this happen is shocking. I told them 'I wish I had something intelligent to say. I don't know what to say except I'm sorry, and I love you.'”
Because travel arrangements are made by the NCAA once teams are finished playing, the Nighthawks did not have their return flights booked as of Wednesday afternoon.
Two teams which had been scheduled to be in the West Region — Cal Poly Pomona and Cal State San Marcos — did not make the trip to Hawaii. The Nighthawks were the last team in the West Region to practice in host Hawaii Pacific's gym, making them an interesting footnote on a day that will long be remembered in the world of sports.
“We'll have a better grasp looking back on it in years, but a lot of people won't be able to say I know exactly where I was when this happened,” Steele said. “We'll know exactly where we were when this announcement came down, we were in the last practice before we played our game. So that's an interesting situation in how we, in particular, will look back on this.”