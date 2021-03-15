After a couple of days of reaching new heights, the Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team ended with a sputter.
The Nighthawks were shut down by one of the top defenses in the country, finishing the game with their worst offensive performance of the season, as the Colorado School of Mines ran away with the NCAA Division II West Regional title on Monday with an 84-52 win in the championship game.
“This ending hurts, but the journey we’ve been on has been amazing,” said Northwest Nazarene coach Paul Rush. “We were doing stuff with masks on, socially distancing and having different year, but still finding ways to have fun. It’s been a year full of adversity and we’ve talked about how strong these guys have been overcoming adversity all year and how that made such a special journey. Being able to have a successful season and getting to the NCAA Tournament was a big deal.”
The loss ends the storybook run for the Nighthawks (13-5), who got to the tournament despite not starting their season until January and having just three weekends where they played host to games at the Johnson Sports Center over eight weeks in January and February. On top of that, they played an independent schedule, as there weren’t enough teams in the GNAC willing to play a conference schedule.
Despite all that, Northwest Nazarene qualified as an at-large team and made their first national tournament appearance at the NCAA level. Once there, they scored two upset wins over, including one Saturday against the No. 1 team in the nation, Colorado Mesa, to reach the Sweet 16.
Bit on Monday, the Nighthawks — who were the lowest remaining seed in the tournament — were done in by a season lowlow in points and field goal percentage, shooting 30.8% from the field.
“It’s going to hurt for a while for sure,” said senior Ezekiel Alley, who was held to 10 points on Monday, two nights after going for a career-high 30. “I’m just going to try and remember all the positive things that came this year. We worked all year, made history and made it to the Sweet 16, so you can never take that away from us. This loss hurts for sure, but you just got to keep it moving and think of the positive things that happened.”
George Reidy finished with eight points for the Nighthawks, while Gabriel Murphy, Jaylen Fox and Christian Rose all scored six.
The Nighthawks made it look easy in their first two rounds, jumping out to big leads early in both games before taking a 85-73 win against Point Loma on Friday night and a 74-54 win against top-ranked Colorado Mesa on Saturday.
On Monday, Northwest Nazarene kept it close for 12 minutes before the Colorado School of Mines started pulling away in the last eight minutes of the first half after the Nighthawks started struggling from the field.
“I know we could have played better,” said Alley. “We were tired too, and I’m not going to make excuses, but it was tough, for sure. They made it hard on us, but I think we could have done better. That was a good defensive team and it was a rough night.”
Early offensive rebounding by James Nelson and Murphy gave the Nighthawks an early edge, as Northwest Nazarene jumped up to 15-7 lead. But the Orediggers scored eight straight points, capped by 3-pointers by Trent Dykema and Thurman Knowles to take a 17-15 lead.
Northwest Nazarene trailed 23-21 with 8:31 left after a layup by Murphy, but things started falling apart for the Nighthawks thereafter.
“We definitely needed that all night,” Rush said about the rebounds. “We were struggling to finish stuff at the rim, so those o-boards definitely helped.”
Northwest Nazarene made just two of its final 12 shots of the half, as the Orediggers were able to build a 42-27 lead going into the halftime.
The lead just continued to grow in the second half. Five minutes in, the Orediggers had built it to 52-31. By the time 10 minutes were left on the clock, the lead was at 64-35. By the time the final buzzer hit, the Nighthawks were down 32, their dreams of continuing their run long since dashed.
Regardless, it was still a special weekend for the Nighthawks, who made the most of their first appearance and first at any national tournament since the 1999 NAIA Division II Tournament. Northwest Nazarene also earned its first two NCAA Tournament wins in school history, and ended up one win short of cutting down the nets as West Regional Champions.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this before,” said Alley. “Going to the national tournament, that’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid. Just to do it with a group of guys that have love for each other, it hurts that it’s over now, but you’ll remember the good things that happen for the rest of your life.”