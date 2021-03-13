Five years ago, Sam Roth took a recruiting trip to Northwest Nazarene, not sure the school had much interest in him and in all honesty, not sure how much interest he had in it.
On Friday, the fifth-year senior couldn't be more sure he made the correct choice, as he lead the Nighthawks to a win in their first-ever NCAA Division II Tournament appearance. Roth finished with a season-high 18 points, just the third time this season he’s reached double digits, as the No. 5-seeded Nighthawks took an 85-73 win against No. 4 Point Loma in the first round of the West Regional Tournament.
“It’s just such a good way to end, and luckily we’re not done yet,” said Roth. “This whole weekend and really the whole year has been so fun. Really the whole team has come together and we’ve genuinely liked being around each other, which makes it so much better.”
The Nighthawks (12-4) move on to face top-seeded Colorado Mesa at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the regional semifinal in Golden, Colorado. The NCAA pushed the start time up about an hour and 15 minutes on Friday due to a powerful winter storm forecasted to drop between 12 and 24 inches of snow in the Denver area on Saturday and Sunday.
“We worked all year for this, talking about the national tournament since Day 1,” said senior Ezekiel Alley, who led Northwest Nazarene with 20 points. “We put in a lot of work and to have it show out in front of everyone today, it’s very exciting to see us get rewarded for it.”
Alley helped secure the win, making 10 of 10 free throws in the final four minutes, eight of which came in the final 1:02. But it was Roth who scored 12 of his points in the first half, helping the Nighthawks build a 21-point lead which they rode to victory.
The last remaining player on the Nighthawks’ roster from the Scott Flemming era, Roth showed up in Nampa from Salem, Oregon on the instance of his mother. A connection with another Christian University allowed him to get a deal on tuition and she wanted him to check out the campus.
Upon arriving, he joined in during an open gym session at the Johnson Sports Center. His defensive performance in an open gym caught the eye of coaches and Flemming offered him a partial scholarship. He remained on partial scholarship during his redshirt and sophomore seasons before earning a full scholarship prior to the 2018-19 season, Rush's second as head coach.
The rest is history, leading up to his performance on Friday. He entered the game averaging 5.8 points per game this season, and 6.1 for his career. He finished two points shy of matching his career high.
“It brings tears to my eyes, because I’m so proud of him,” said Rush, who was an assistant under Flemming when Roth came to the school. “He’s worked so hard and he just does everything that impacts winning. Not just in practices and in games, but just the way he leads our team and leads our locker room. … There’s just 1,000 things that he does that never show up on any sort of stat sheet that help us have a great program here. For him, in a NCAA game to show everybody how amazing and capable he is as a basketball player, I think is God’s way of rewarding him for everything he’s done behind the scenes for the last five years.”
Down 7-5, Gabe Murphy sparked an 11-0 run with a layup that helped Northwest Nazarene get a lead. It was right after that run ended with a Myles Franklin layup that Roth started getting in on the scoring action. On the Nighthawks’ next possession, he hit a 3-pointer to make it 19-9. He hit a layup to extend it to 23-9 with about 10 minutes left in the half. After back-to-back buckets by the Sea Lions, Roth hit a 3-pointer and then a layup after a Point Loma offensive foul which sparked another 11-0 run. That run was capped by a layup by Roth with 5:37 to go in the half, making it 34-13.
“I think my teammates kept finding me, which gives me more confidence, and the shots went in,” said Roth, who finished 8 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. “I don’t really take too much stock in how I’m feeling, I shoot a lot of similar shots every game. Tonight, they were going in. I had a lot of open looks, Kobe (Terashima) and (Alley) were getting me the ball and the shots went in.”
That lead proved beneficial when the Sea Lions mounted a number of comeback attempts throughout the rest of the game. It ended up providing a bit of a cushion that allowed the Nighthawks to stay ahead by double digits the rest of the way.
“We were really comfortable,” said Alley “We were saying to each other don’t panic. Basketball is a game of runs, so we tried to stay poised and keep doing what we do.”
Point Loma was able to cut the lead to 40-30 at halftime, but the Nighthawks were able to build it back out to a 22-point lead with Brandon Recek hitting a 3-pointer with 9:37 left to make it 64-42. Still a 8-0 run by point Loma cut the lead to 70-57 with four minutes left.
The Sea Lions made it 81-71 with 32 seconds left, and actually got a huge turnover off a Nighthawks inbounds pass, but couldn’t convert a 3-point shot attempt that would have pulled them within 7.
The Nighthawks continued making free throws, helping them dance into today’s second round.
“Making it to the tournament was really cool, but I think there’s some people who maybe think we didn’t deserve to be in or hadn’t played a hard enough schedule,” said Rush. “It’s a lot of fun to prove we belong here, obviously, and it’s a pretty exciting feeling to get a chance to keep playing.”