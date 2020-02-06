NAMPA — The Northwest Nazarene women’s basketball team knew it would be in a tough test Thursday night against No. 8 Alaska Anchorage’s defense.
Unfortunately for the Nighthawks, the Seawolves were just as tough as advertised.
Northwest Nazarene was held to a season low in field goals, shooting percentage and points as the Nighthawks dropped a 68-54 decision to Alaska Anchorage at Johnson Sports Center.
“We like to play fast, but they slowed us down,” said senior Marina Valles who was held to just one point and without a field goal for the first time since her sophomore season. “I think that affected our shooting, because we try to shoot with a rhythm and play fast.”
The loss took a big hit on dreams of a regular season GNAC title for the Nighthawks (15-6, 10-3), who have now been swept by the league-leading Seawolves (22-2, 12-1) and need Alaska Anchorage to lose at least three games over its final seven to even have a chance at the title.
The 54 points scored by the Nighthawks marked their lowest offensive output since losing 82-53 to Alaska Anchorage during the 2015-16 season, while the 17 field goals and 30.9 percent shooting both also were the worst outputs of the season. The Nighthawks’ previous low in field goals this season had been 19, in a 73-58 loss to the Seawolves on Jan. 11 in Anchorage.
Northwest Nazarene, which is averaging 72.2 points per game, has now been held under 60 points twice by Alaska Anchorage.
“They just do a great job of making you uncomfortable on both sides of the ball,” Northwest Nazarene coach Steve Steele said. “On defense they adjust very quickly to whatever offense you’re running and they take you out of it. You have to continually make adjustments to get good shots and you never get shots in rhythm and you never get shots you practice, because you can’t prepare to play against a team like that.”
Zoe Wessels led the Nighthawks with 13 points and seven rebounds, while McKenna Emerson scored 11 and Erin Jenkins had 10.
Outside of those three, though, Northwest Nazarene shot just 6 of 30 from the field.
Early on it looked like it might be different for the Nighthawks, as Emerson and Albrecht opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers. A Jenkins jump shot gave Northwest Nazarene an 8-4 lead just over three minutes into the game, but things started going cold from there.
The Nighthawks ended the first quarter missing its final eight field goals, as Alaska Anchorage took a lead it would never give up with a 8-0 run. Valles ended the run with one of two free throws late in the first quarter, but that was the Nighthawks’ only point over the final 6:53 of the quarter, as the Seawolves led 12-9 after one quarter.
Alaska Anchorage extended the run with the first five points of the second quarter and Northwest Nazarene ran its missed shot streak to 11 before an Jenkins layup with 7:28 left in the first half gave the Nighthawks their first field goal in nearly a full quarter.
“They’re a well-coached team, so we knew they’re really good at making those adjustments,” said Wessels. “We knew it was going to be a battle, we’ll have our run, they’ll have their runs. So we were expecting that from the get go. We just should have jumped on them a little sooner.”
Alaska Anchorage built its lead as high as 26-17 late in the second quarter before Emerson hit a 3-pointer and Wessels scored five consecutive points, cutting the Seawolves lead down to 27-25.
The Nighthawks trailed 34-29 at halftime, but came out cold in the third quarter as Alaska Anchorage started pulling away.
Clare Eubanks opened the second half with a jump shot for Northwest Nazarene, cutting the lead to 34-31, but the Nighthawks missed their next five shots. The Seawolves went on a 15-1 run to build its lead to 17. The Nighthawks, who shot 3 of 12 in the third quarter and 4 of 15 in the fourth, were unable to get the deficit below 15 again until the final minute of the game.
“We didn’t do it for four quarters on the defense,” said Steele. “We did it in spurts, but we didn’t do it for 40 minutes. If you can shut them down, then you can keep it close. But we definitely didn’t shut them down.”
Northwest Nazarene is back on the court Saturday for a 5:15 p.m. game against Alaska.