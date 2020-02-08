The Mountain View girls basketball team is headed to the state tournament for an eighth straight year.
The Mavericks were pushed to the limit before edging the Boise Brave 54-52 in the 5A District III Tournament on Saturday.
Ava Oakland led Boise with 14 points and Peyton McFarland added 12 to go with 10 rebounds.
Mountain View (20-2) advances to the championship game Friday where it will meet Timberline for a third time this season. Boise (14-8) can earn a state berth in a game Tuesday.
TIMBERLINE 59, MERIDIAN 44: The Wolves (21-2) opened a 20-2 lead in the first quarter and it was too much for the Warriors (16-7) in a 5A District III Tournament game.
Avan Ranson led Timberline with 29 points and four steals and Sophie Glancey added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Graci Kolka led Meridian with 15 points and Jaleesa Lawrence added 14 and seven rebounds.
The Wolves take on Mountain View in the district title game Friday. The Mavericks swept the conference series.
Meridian plays for a state berth on Tuesday.
EAGLE 40, BORAH 29: The Mustangs (13-10) downed the Lions (6-17) in a 5A District III Tournament loser-out game.
Betsy King led Eagle with 15 points.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 72, CENTENNIAL 47: The Grizzlies (14-9) ran away from the Patriots (4-20) in a 5A District III Tournament loser-out game.
MIDDLETON 55, VALLIVUE 25: The Vikings (16-5) topped the Falcons (4-18) in a 4A District III Tournament opener.
Emalie Wood led Middleton with 12 points.
KUNA 37, NAMPA 30: The Kavemen (15-6) outscored the Bulldogs (11-11) 23-14 in the second half in the 4A District III Tournament game.
Darbi Avery and Miaja Mills each scored 11 points to lead Kuna. Mills was big on the board, grabbing 16, and Avery had eight rebounds.
Madeline Ehinger led Nampa with 12 points.
CALDWELL 59, COLUMBIA 21: The Cougars (19-3) ran away from the Wildcats (4-17) in a 4A District III Tournament game.
Belle Bower led Caldwell with 12 points and four assists.
BISHOP KELLY 50, EMMETT 38: The Knights (15-7) opened a 25-18 lead over the Huskies (8-14) in the first half in the 4A District III Tournament opener.
Anna Schmautz and Ali Chatterton led the Knights with 12 points each. Chatterton also had eight rebounds. Addie Hiler added 11 points.
Jazzy Jenkins led Emmett with 16 points.
PARMA 75, PAYETTE 28: The Panthers (18-2) cruised past the Pirates (9-14) in the 3A District III Tournament game.
Megan Hancock led Parma with 30 points and seven steals, Adyson Harris had 13 points, six assists and six rebounds and Grace Jackson had 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Kenzy Spelman and Lean Menchaca each had six points for Payette.
Parma moves on to the championship game Tuesday against Fruitland at Treasure Valley Community College.
FRUITLAND 60, WEISER 41: The Grizzlies (14-8) topped the Wolverines (7-14) in a 3A District III Tournament game.
Abby Smith led Fruitland with 14 points, Abbi Roubidoux had 11 and Maddi Fritts added 10.
Fruitland advances to the championship game Tuesday against Parma at Treasure Valley Community College.
MELBA 66, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 59: The Mustangs (19-2) held off the Trojans (13-9) in a 2A District III Tournament semifinal.
The Mustangs earned a state berth and will play in the district final on Thursday.
Kortney Trappett led Melba with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Kendall Clark had 18 points and 14 rebounds and Kate Clark added 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Ella deJong led Nampa Christian with 16 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 53, AMBROSE 20: The Patriots got out to a 33-5 lead in the 1A Division I District III Tournament win over the Archers.
Madison Hodnett led Liberty Charter with 17 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots. Ainsley Johnson added 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
NOTUS 58, NORTH STAR CHARTER: The Pirates won the 1A Division I District III Tournament game over the Huskies.
RIMROCK 58, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 35: The Raiders had no trouble with the Grizzlies in a 1A Division I District III Tournament game.
RIVERSTONE 45, WILDER 31: The Otters won the 1A Division I District III Tournament game over the Wildcats.
INDOOR TRACK
EMMETT'S HELMS AND YATES WIN AT NIKE MEET: Landon Helms and Lacy Yates both of Emmett claimed titles at the Nike Invite Indoor Championship at the Ford Idaho Center.
Helms won in the boys pole vault with a record-breaking mark of 16 feet, 11 inches. Yates took the girls weight throw by almost two feet at 45-4.
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
BRONCOS SPLIT: Boise State (4-1) defeated UC Santa Barbara 8-0 in five innings and then fell 4-3 in extra innings to Sacramento State at the NorCal Kickoff Classic in Sacramento, California.
Ashlyn Adams and Serena Huchingson led the Broncos, as they combined for five hits, three homers and 10 RBI. Kelsey Broadus was dominating on the mound in the opener.
NNU SPLITS: Northwest Nazarene defeated Fort Lewis 11-0 in five innings after losing 9-8 to MSU Denver in its final two games at the Dixie State Courtyard Classic.
NNU senior Brittany Genuardi added to her career home run record, blasting a grand slam. She was 3 for 3 with three runs scoring, six RBI and a double.
BASEBALL
YOTES SWEPT: College of Idaho was swept in its final two games in San Diego.
San Diego Christian defeated the Yotes 5-4 and Baker (Kansas) topped College of Idaho 4-0.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NNU VICTORIOUS: Northwest Nazarene (12-7, 9-5) held off visiting Montana State-Billings 88-80 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game.
Jayden Bezzant led NNU with 24 points, Ezekiel Alley had 18, Olamilekan Adetunji had 12 and 13 rebounds and Adalberto Diaz added 11 points.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NIGHTHAWKS BOUNCE BACK: Northwest Nazarene got back to high-energy defense and transition offense, rolling past visiting Alaska 93-72 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game.
NNU (16-6, 11-3) forced 24 turnovers and had five players in double-figure scoring.
Erin Jenkins led NNU with 16 points and five rebounds.