The Northwest Nazarene women's basketball team added another local player to its roster, one that is already familiar with the team.
The Nighthawks announced the signing of Melba High senior Kate Clark on Tuesday. When she joins next year, Clark will join her older sister, Emma, who will be a sophomore for the Nighthawks this season.
“I chose NNU because the school and basketball program are top notch,” the Younger Clark said in a release. “I felt like it would help me grow spiritually, as a person and as a basketball player. And of course, I get to play with my sister at the college level.”
Clark was a first-team All-2A Western Idaho Conference selection as a freshman and sophomore and was named as the conference's co-player of the year as a junior. She averaged 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.4 assists last season.
“Kate is a great shooter and the kind of athlete that will thrive in our defensive system,” coach Steve Steele said in a release. “More importantly, she’s a great student and she knows how to win. Kate is humble, unselfish and makes everyone around her better."