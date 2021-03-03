Ezekiel Alley didn’t hesitate. Neither did Ethan McPherson.
The two Northwest Nazarene basketball players had never been on the court together, but when Alley received a pass off an offensive rebound recently he swung it to the open man.
McPherson caught the pass in the left corner, shot in rhythm and buried a 3-pointer to kick off a Senior Night victory Feb. 20 that was long in the making for McPherson.
He was making his first start for NNU after being a team manager for two seasons and appearing in just two games the past two years as a walk-on.
“It was cool,” Alley said. “I’ve been working with him and just to see somebody come in as a manager and work their way up and get that shot was very big.”
A 2017 Middleton High graduate, McPherson will play the final regular-season games of his career this weekend at Central Washington. The Nighthawks (10-3 overall) have an outside shot at an NCAA Division II national tournament bid, which will be announced Sunday.
“I feel like this is what I hoped for in my career,” McPherson said. “Maybe not to the capacity on the court, but I don’t think I’d change this. I’ve met some lifelong friends and coaches and mentors here in my four years who are helping me navigate life and are sending me off into the real world prepared.”
As his career wraps up, McPherson’s importance to the program is immense.
He may have only appeared in three games and scored five points, but it was what he did behind the scenes that made such a big impact to those around him.
HIGH SCHOOL
McPherson was born in Montana, moved to Wyoming as an infant, then to Ashton, Idaho, before setting in Middleton as a fourth-grader.
As a baby he had a full-size basketball rim attached to some drawers on his crib. It started on the lowest drawer and eventually rose to the top as he grew. He used the hoop to pull himself up and to shoot baskets.
To say he had a love affair with the sport from a young age is an understatement.
His parents, Charles and Melissa, were both basketball coaches and instilled in McPherson a love for all things sports.
“He’s been in a gym since the day he was conceived,” said Melissa, who is the Middleton Middle School girls coach. “When his dad was off coaching and we were at home, we would set up a hoop on a door in the house and do timed hot spot shooting. We would do that for hours.”
He played football and basketball for four years in high school, starting nearly every game as a junior for the basketball team. His senior season in football saw him leading the state in interceptions until he broke his ankle during practice. He missed the rest of the season and wasn’t able to practice for basketball until the end of December.
After the basketball season ended, he began sending highlight tapes to a variety of schools but wasn’t generating interest. He had heard there may be a walk-on spot available at Northwest Nazarene, so he reached out to coach Paul Rush.
The pair met and decided an initial plan of pursuing a role as student manager would be wise.
“Having that chance to be in the gym and having access to equipment was huge,” McPherson said. “Even though I knew it wasn’t as a player, it was a chance to be around the game at a higher level. So, I jumped at that opportunity.”
STUDENT MANAGER
A great team manager is selfless, hardworking, a great teammate, loves to serve their teammates and has no job that is beneath them.
McPherson was all of those things for the two years he was a manager.
Before every home game when the players went out to the court, he’d stay behind in the locker room and say a prayer in front of every locker. He’d go out of his way to make sure fellow student manager Chris Leal, who is in a wheelchair, felt like part of the team and was able to go to team retreats, dinners and games at College of Idaho.
“I don’t know how to describe the kind of person he is,” Rush said. “He is just unbelievably selfless.”
McPherson was putting in as much time as possible to help the basketball program while also juggling a role as a bass in the University Choir and Orchestra, being a resident’s assistant, a computer science major and still cramming in a daily workout at the gym.
“All of those things take so much time and so much energy,” junior Gabe Murphy said. “He continued to pour into us and is always working. All those days making sure we were alright. His spot wasn’t guaranteed, but to see him caring for guys like that is awesome to see.”
At the end of his second season as a manager, McPherson approached Rush about the possibility of helping him transfer somewhere so he could pursue playing. He didn’t want to leave the school he had grown to love, but he also wanted the chance to actually play.
Rush, though, had other plans.
On April 3, 2019, he surprised McPherson and the rest of the team after weights, announcing McPherson no longer was a manager but a member of the team.
The subsequent video on Twitter received more than 6,200 views as the team surrounded him for a group hug to celebrate.
FULFILLING THE DREAM
McPherson has never complained about his lack of playing time or role on the team.
Instead, he goes out every day in practice and dives for loose balls, plays hard-nosed defense and tries to get his teammates ready to play that week.
“One of the things I tell myself is I believe I’m a good player,” he said, “but we have a lot of really good players and my role might not be on the court during the game. It might be on the scout team giving everyone the best look I can. Or making it hard on defense in practice. Or just helping prepare.
“Understanding that spot has made it a little bit easier. Knowing I might not get playing time but the chance to go out and compete every day ... I live for that.”
Every day after practice for the last two years, McPherson has worked with Alley. McPherson rebounds for the NNU star guard, a transfer from California who makes 100 shots before calling it a day.
“He never had to do it,” Alley said. “It was just something that started after practice last year. Nobody is going to rebound for someone out of nowhere, but he came in clutch these last two years. Helping me keep my shot dialed.”
That’s why when McPherson missed the first shot of the game against Saint Martin’s and the ball eventually ended up in Alley’s hands, there was no hesitation on where to pass it.
“He put all that time into helping Zeke and he reciprocated it back to him,” NNU assistant coach Chris Foss said. “There was an opportunity there for Ethan to not want to look bad, but he came out confident in who he is. The ball hit his hands again and he felt like this was the play to make and he made it.
“The way our guys embrace him not only because of how selfless he is, but how hard he works is a testament to what he embodies in our program.”