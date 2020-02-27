The Timberline boys basketball team has lived to play another game.
The Wolves opened a double-digit lead in the first half, cruising to a 68-50 decision over Boise in a 5A District III Tournament loser-out game Thursday.
Timberline (10-15) advances to a play-in game to decide a state berth Saturday against an opponent to be determined. Boise’s season ends at 13-12.
The Wolves shot out to a 31-18 lead by halftime and extended it to 45-24 through the end of the third quarter.
Jake Stranzl led Timberline with 17 points and three assists, Ryan Raad had 12 points and Garret Long added 11.
Vince McFarland and Jack Payne each scored 11 points for Boise.
FRUITLAND 78, WEISER 54: The No. 1-ranked Grizzlies (22-2) topped the Wolverines (13-11) in a 3A District III Tournament loser-out game at Treasure Valley Community College.
The Grizzlies earned a state berth.
Hyrum Lindsey led Fruitland with 15 points and Pri Weatherall had 14 including four 3-pointers.
Brett Spencer and Ande Jensen led Weiser with 12 points apiece.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NNU CRUISES TO WIN: Northwest Nazarene ran its win streak to six with a 77-55 victory over Seattle Pacific in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game in Seattle.
NNU (21-6, 16-3) has already locked up the No. 2 seed to next week’s GNAC Tournament at Seattle Pacific.
“I challenged them to be mature,” NNU coach Steve Steele said in a news release. “Knowing that (Seattle Pacific) was not in the tournament and that we knew our seed, we were either going to get better or get worse tonight. So, I told them to go out there and play like it means something.”
That the Nighthawks did.
Avery Albrecht led NNU with 23 points, sparking a 13-1 run that blew the game open in the second quarter. Marina Valles added 16.
NNU’s 21 wins is the third most for the program since moving up to the NCAA in 2001 and marks just the fifth time in that span the Nighthawks have won at least 20 games.