George Reidy scored 18 points and Tru Allen added 16 as the Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team beat GNAC leader Saint Martin’s 71-65 on Tuesday.
The Nighthawks (6-7, 4-4 GNAC) trailed 52-51 with 10 minutes to go, but took control of the game on a 10-0 run, with Allen scoring six points during the run and James Nelson getting a basket and free throw to give Northwest Nazarene a 61-52 lead with 6:40 left.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MERIDIAN 64, EAGLE 53: Austin Ramos scored 17 points as defending state champion Meridian beat 5A Southern Idaho Conference leader Eagle.
Ladu Kaden had 13 points for the Warriors (12-7, 11-3 SIC).
Landon White had 16 points for Eagle (17-2, 13-2).
OWYHEE 55, MOUNTAIN VIEW 44: Titus Baily scored 15 points as Owyhee pulled even with Eagle in points standings for the SIC lead.
Liam Campbell had 13 points for the Storm (17-2, 14-1), while Jack Payne had nine points to go with 10 rebounds.
Nate Ojukwu scored 17 points for the Mavericks (12-7, 10-5).
TIMBERLINE 37, BOISE 23: AJ LaBeau had 10 points as Timberline won in a defensive game in 5A SIC play.
Wade Zenner and Jake Anderson both had eight points for the Wolves (13-7, 9-6), who outscored Boise 12-2 in the final quarter to put the game out of reach.
Jakob Thompson led Boise (2-17, 2-14) with seven points.
MCCALL-DONNELLY 40, HOMEDALE 36: Hayden Kincheloe scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds, but Homedale was unable to beat McCall-Donnelly to grab a share of the lead of the 3A Snake River Conference lead.
Instead, the Vandals (15-2, 8-1 SRV) clinched an outright conference title behind 13 points by DJ Green.
Mason Strong scored eight points for the Trojans (12-8, 6-3)