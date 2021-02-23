Nayalam Thabach scored 15 points to lead a balanced scoring effort as the Northwest Nazarene women’s basketball team improved to .500 on the season with a 75-64 win against Eastern Oregon.
The Nighthawks (5-5) took control of the game in the second quarter as a Haley Hanson 3-pointer sparked a 19-2 run that spanned both halves and gave Northwest Nazarene a 55-35 midway through the third quarter.
Clare Eubanks added 14 points in the win, while McKenna Emerson and Erin Jenkins both scored 13.
PREP ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIDGEVUE 51, CALDWELL 50, OT: Isaac Mercer and Tristan Correa Book both scored 12 as Ridgevue overcame a 17-point deficit to stay alive in the 4A District III Tournament.
The Warhawks (7-12) overcame a 26-9 deficit in the second quarter.
Cameron Morales had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Caldwell (3-18).
MARSING 33, COLE VALLEY 30: Jacob Ankeny had a double-double with 10 points and 17 rebounds as Marsing won in an 2A District III elimination game.
Marsing (8-15) will face New Plymouth on Thursday with the winner advancing to a state play-in game.