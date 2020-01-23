Northwest Nazarene sophomore Erin Jenkins had quite the game after a difficult week.
Jenkins scored a career-high 29 points to lead the the Nighthawks to a 63-53 win over Western Oregon in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball game in Monmouth, Oregon.
Vaugh found out her grandfather, Lewis Vaughn Jenkins, died a week ago. She played that night and against Saturday before driving to Rexburg for his funeral Tuesday. She then drove back to Nampa to catch the team bus to Western Oregon.
“At the funeral, my cousin Garrett (Leatham) told me to score 30 for Grandpa,” Jenkins said in a news release. “I was like ‘Yeah, Ok.’ Knowing that I scored that many and I did it for him ... it’s a lot of emotion, but good emotion.”
The Nighthawks (12-5 overall, 7-2 GNAC) outscored Western Oregon 23-3 in the fourth quarter to erase a 10-point deficit.
NNU senior guard Avery Albrecht reached the 1,000-point plateau with a layup in the final moments. Albrecht is the 28th player in NNU history to scored 1,000 or more caree points.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 75, MOUNTAIN VIEW 37: The Grizzlies (14-1, 12-0) romped past the Mavericks (3-12, 2-10) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Townsend Trippled scored 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field and had seven rebounds to lead the Grizzlies. Jaden Hansen had 15 points and five rebounds and Straton Rogers added 13 points and five rebounds.
Rocky Mountain scored 26 points off Mountain View’s 21 turnovers.
MERIDIAN 63, SKYVIEW 37: A big third quarter propelled the Warriors (12-2, 9-2) to the win over the Hawks (2-12, 1-11) in a 5A SIC game.
The Warriors outscored Skyview 25-9 in the third period.
Donovan Sanor led Meridian with 21 points, five rebounds and four steals. Joe Mpoyo added 11 points and four assists.
Nathaniel Vasquez led Skyview with 10 points.
BOISE 55, CAPITAL 39: The Brave (10-5, 7-5) cruised past the Eagles (3-11, 1-11) in a 5A SIC game.
Vince McFarland led Boise with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Jack Payne had 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocked shots.
Jonah Blackham led Capital with 10 points and nine rebounds and Aiden Fox had seven assists.
EAGLE 60, TIMBERLINE 53: A 24-13 start gave the Mustangs (10-4, 8-4) enough to hold off the Wolves (6-9, 5-7) in a 5A SIC game.
Jaden Carter led Eagle with 19 points and five rebounds and Tanner Hayhurst had 15 points and nine rebounds. Gage Jones and Jordan Kemp added 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline with 22 points and Garret Long had 11 rebounds.
FRUITLAND 53, WEISER 20: The Grizzlies (14-1, 2-0) outscored the Wolverines (7-8, 1-2) 31-8 in the second half in the Snake River Valley game.
Nolan Bower led Fruitland with 14 points and Hyrum Lindsey added 11.
MARSING 36, MELBA 35, OT: The Huskies (12-3, 5-1) slipped past the Mustangs (9-5, 3-2) in a 2A WIC game.
Jacob Ankeny led Marsing with 13 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocked shots and Merrick Hall had 13 points and five rebounds.
The Huskies took over first in the WIC thanks to Cole Valley Christian upsetting Nampa Christian in overtime.
Caleb Fong led Melba with 14 points and Easton Bunnell had nine rebounds.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 69, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 67, OT: The Chargers (6-7, 3-2) knocked the Trojans (12-3, 4-2) out of first place in the 2A WIC game.
NEW PLYMOUTH 73, PAYETTE 17: The Pilgrims cruised in the nonleague game.
Darek Hampton led New Plymouth with 22 points and Tony Ray added 15.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MIDDLETON 54, BISHOP KELLY 43: The Vikings (12-5, 12-1) downed the Knights (10-7, 9-4) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Zoey Moore led Middleton with 13 points and Emalie Wood had 10 and 10 rebounds.
Anna Schmautz led the Knights with 16 points.
CALDWELL 52, NAMPA 40: The Cougars (14-3, 10-2) topped the Bulldogs (10-8, 7-6) in a 4A SIC game.
Audra Radford led Nampa with 12 points and Piper Curry had 10.
VALLIVUE 54, EMMETT 44: The Falcons (3-15, 2-11) topped the Huskies (6-11, 4-8) in a 4A SIC game.
Jasmyne Boles led Vallivue with 19 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, six steals and five blocked shots. Madison Lopez had 12 points and five rebounds.