Northwest Nazarene senior Logan Blake was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Blake won the 600 meters in a time of 1 minute, 24.45 seconds Saturday at the Jackson’s Open. He was third in the 200 in 22.43.
PREP
BOYS BASKETBALL
HOMEDALE 34, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 29: Nelson Lomeli recorded 12 points, three assists, three rebounds and a pair of steals as the Trojans (1-5) picked up a nonconference win.
Haydon Harmon had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Chargers (3-4) in the loss.
WILDER 53, RIMROCK 34: Norman Gonzalez scored 17 points as the Wildcats (5-1, 1-0 1A WIC) eased to a 1A Western Idaho Conference win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LIBERTY CHARTER 64, NORTH STAR CHARTER 29: Madison Hodnett logged a double-double of 25 points and 15 rebounds, as the Patriots (5-4, 2-0 1A WIC) cruised in a 1A Western Idaho Conference game.
Grace Gerdes added 15 points for Liberty Charter in the win.
Hailey Rolfe had nine points for the Huskies (2-5, 0-2) in the loss.